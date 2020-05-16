9 Actresses Who Made Their Bollywood Debut With Shahrukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular and the biggest name of the Hindi film industry. He has romanced countless actresses on screen. Making a debut with him is surely a dream come true for many actresses. Here’s a list of 9 scintillating divas who made their dream Bollywood debut opposite the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar (1993)

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na (1994)

Mahima Choudhary in Pardes (1997)

Preity Zinta in Dil Se (1998)

Hrishtitaa Bhatt in Asoka (2001)







Gayatri Joshi in Swades (2004)

Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (2007)

Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Mahira Khan in Raees (2017)

Source