9 Cool-as-Hell (and Surprisingly Affordable) Watch Microbrands to Know Now

We love us some major watch brands at Esquire, but that doesn’t mean we’re watch snobs. In fact, we always have one eye open for the unexpected steal. And some of the most interesting developments in the watch market in the past five years have happened at the smaller—and often more affordable—end of the business.

Direct-to-consumer models and an ever-expanding digital universe have made it possible to create small-scale yet successful mechanical watch brands. Usually (though not always) that means sourcing movements from Japan and cases and other parts in Asia before assembly in their home market. By cutting out much of the dead wood in the supply chain—from Swiss factories and a hefty retail mark-up to store overheads and traditional marketing—these independent brands offer a significant price/value coefficient, which means original-looking watches that punch well above their weight.

Sure, you don’t always get 150 years of history or a pure Swiss make (and there’s a lot of different kinds of watchmaking here) but in many cases, the club-like way these collectible brands maintain a close digital relationship with their small army of fans means that resale value is often well above what you paid. Here’s our pick of the bunch.