9 Disney Movie Details That Are Surprisingly Right, And 9 That Are Totally Wrong



Disney



In Finding Nemo, when Marlin and Dory accidentally got swallowed by the whale, said whale is shown to have a uvula. In actuality, the only known mammals with uvulas are humans and some types of baboon. What is a uvula? Scientists are actually still trying to nail down exactly why we have it. There are theories that uvulas are used in speech, that they are phylogenetic traits from ancestors who previously had to bend their necks downward to drink water, and that they are the culprit of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. But none of these theories have been proven.