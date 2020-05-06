9 Disney Movie Details That Are Surprisingly Right, And 9 That Are Totally Wrong
Who knew some parts were surprisingly right?
1.
In the opening song of The Emperor’s New Groove, Theme Song Guy gets his geography wrong.
2.
But in Incan times, messing up the emperor’s groove could’ve very well landed you at the bottom of a cliff.
3.
Anton Ego tried to diss Gusteau in Ratatouille, but misremembered his history.
4.
Though Ego made a mistake, Pixar didn’t when they animated a fully-functioning French kitchen.
5.
In A Bug’s Life, the mosquito ordered the wrong drink.
6.
One thing the movie got right, though, is how other insects exploit the labor of ants.
7.
Hercules got the villain from the myth wrong.
8.
However, Hercules’ 12 heroic labors stayed pretty true to legend.
9.
Here’s somewhere Finding Nemo lied to you. Whales don’t have uvulas.
10.
However, some parts of the story are pretty realistic for a clownfish like Marlin.
11.
You know that romantic free-floating scene in Wall-E? It would’ve been completely silent.
12.
But you’ll be happy to know that fire extinguishers actually can be used successfully as propulsion.
13.
I hate to burst your bubble, but Pocahontas and John Smith were never romantically linked.
14.
However, you want to know something that holds up in the history books? Percy was a real noble-dog.
15.
The technology in Big Hero 6 seems pretty fictional, considering Baymax, a personal health assistant, overlooked a big health concern.
16.
But Wasabi’s plasma cutter isn’t too far off.
17.
Lastly, I hate to break it to you, but in Sleeping Beauty, Aurora and Phillip are dancing obscenely for the time period.
18.
But not all princess movies deceived you. Actually, the shipwreck in The Little Mermaid follows a pretty realistic timeline.
