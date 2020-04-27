9 Great Deals Under $50 From Bonobos’ Big Sale
Let’s be honest: It’s hard to embrace spring when you’re cooped up at home and wearing sweatpants for the foreseeable. But just because it doesn’t necessarily feel like spring doesn’t mean you should stock your closet with warm-weather wares. If you want to add a spring touch to your WFH wardrobe—and, yes, give your trusted sweats a well-deserved break—Bonobos is offering 50% off its sale section with the code “STAYHANDSOME.”
While Bonobos is known for making versatile wardrobe staples at a fair, affordable price, it’s not every day you can get its pieces for this cheap. Plus, from elastic pants, to super-soft T-shirts, to chunky sweaters, this sale is packed with cozy clothes you can wear now and later this season for all-day comfort.
The catch? Colors and sizes are already selling out, so act fast to score the 9 best deals under $50 today.
Cabana Shorts
Bonobos
$78.00
$24.00
Once summer rolls around, you can trade in your heavy sweatpants for these stylish drawstring shorts.
Short-Sleeve Linen Henley
Bonobos
$88.00
$34.00
Upgrade your casual attire with breathable linen to beat the heat.
Underwear
Bonobos
$34.00
$14.00
Bonobos’ sale within a sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like some cozy underwear.
Cotton-Cashmere Polo Shirt
Bonobos
$88.00
$34.00
Super-soft cashmere makes this sharp polo shirt a must-have for your WFH outfits.
Striped T-Shirt
Bonobos
$48.00
$19.00
It doesn’t matter if you wear this top with sweatpants, shorts, or swim trunks, one thing’s for sure: It’ll be your go-to shirt once summer kicks in.
Unbutton-Down Shirt
Bonobos
$88.00
$34 .00
The polished look of a dress shirt combined with a comfortable linen-cotton blend makes this deal a no-brainer.
Graphic T-Shirt
Bonobos
$48.00
$19.00
This cool, California motif is all the proof we need that graphic T-shirts are making a comeback.
Linen-Blend Marl Crew Sweater
Bonobos
$98.00
$39.00
This cozy sweater is perfect for chilly spring days—and nights on the beach this summer.
Soft Everyday Long-Sleeve Tee
Bonobos
$35.00
$12.50
Whether you wear it on its own or slip underneath a cardigan during those crisp spring mornings, you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this long-sleeved style.
