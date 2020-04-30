9 High Voltage Clashes of Bollywood Movies in The Era of 90’s

Bollywood is said to be releasing thousands of films in a year. Every Friday movies are released, they clash, some of them does great at the box office while some of them doesn’t run at all. These clashes have been going on for years in Bollywood.

While producers these days have become very aware and thoughtful about giving their movies the best possible release slot, things were not as quite as smooth back in the 90s. Here are a few movie clashes of 90s.

Dil vs Ghayal (1990)

Ghayal is one of the most iconic movies of Sunny Deol, for which he even won the National Award. Dil, on the other hand, is one of the most memorable movies Aamir has been a part of.

Chamatkar vs Jaagruti (1992)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chamatkar earned 25 lakhs more than Salman Khan starrer Jaagruti. Both didn’t create waves at the box office but Chamatkar earned a bit more because kids were fascinated.

Baazigar vs Bedardi (1993)

Obviously, Baazigar earned more than the Ajay Devgn starrer Bedardi.

Ram Jaane vs Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)

Shah Rukh Vs Aamir was any day going to be a big clash and Akele Hum Akele Tum had quite a few expectations set. Although, it was King Khan who had the last laugh!

Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak (1996)







It was a tough competition. Raja Hindustani earned a good amount at box office but Ghatak too earned a fair amount due to Sunny Deol.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

Do I need to tell who won?

Mohabbatein vs Mission Kashmir (2000)

This one was huuuugeeee. As expected, Mohabbatein, with its glossy aesthetics and overt sentimentality, won over family audiences and proved to be a massive hit. On the other hand, Mission Kashmir didn’t make as much money, but found favour with critics and audiences looking for more substantial cinema.

Gadar vs Lagaan (2001)

Released on 15th June 2001 Gadar and Lagaan both are the most loved movies of all time. Both the movies created a storm at the box office.

Veer Zaara vs Aitraaz (2004)

Veer Zaara is a cult classic and Aitraaz was a risk taker in its time. Though Veer Zaara emerged as a clear winner, Aitraaz starring Akshay Kumar did good business as well.

