9 Poignant Dialouges From Irrfan Khan’s Films That Will Stay With Us Forever

The film industry lost a gem of an artist today. Irrfan Khan was one of those few actors whose craft seemed effortless and flawless, no matter how complex the roles he played were. He has left an indelible mark on our hearts with his journey from Salaam Bombay to Angrezi Medium. The man won us over each time with his impeccable acting and spoke a thousand words through just his eyes. He found a separate fan base for himself in all these years, where there is no one who doesn’t like him, and a loss of such a fine actor seems so truly personal.

Irrfan started his career in films from Mira Nair‘s critically acclaimed Salaam Bombay where he played the character of a letter writer for hire. But this was just the beginning of the supernova of talent he would turn out to become. In the 90s, he went on to appear in films like Ek Doctor Ki Maut, Bada Din and many more, but he rose to fame with The Warrior, directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia. The film became an instant favourite in the film festivals and people wanted to see more of his work. He is also known for his iconic roles in films like Maqbool (one of my personal favourites), The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar (for which he earned his national award) and many more.

What set him apart form the rest was his style of dialogue delivery. The way he mutters a romantic dialogue in his hushed tones into the ear of his lover or a noxious threat as he points the revolver to his enemy’s face with the same ease and nonchalance is always a treat to watch. In this blog, we have concocted a few dialogues by him that only he could have pulled off!

Remembering the actor’s finest works here are a few dialogues from his films:

Exit Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan) Dialouges from Irrfan Khan’s films. (Image Source: Instagram | @irrfan)

Your prolific contribution to the world of cinema will always be remembered, Irrfan. May your soul rest in peace.