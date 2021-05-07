#9 Ready-Seal Double Window Security Tinted Check Envelopes, Compatible for QuickBooks Checks, Sage 100 program, Blackbaud Software ETC, Box of 500



Price: $35.30

(as of May 08,2021 03:07:22 UTC – Details)





Product Description

INTENDED USAGE



They’re perfect for creating:

Our High Quality #9 Double Window Security Envelopes prevent checks from sliding, ensuring that sensitive information remain hidden from prying eyes. If you’re looking for the perfect business envelopes for secure check mailing Next Day Labels Double Window Security Envelopes are the perfect choice!

Easily Accommodate All Standard Business Checks

These # 9 (3-5/8 X 8-3/4) Envelopes are the sized to fit perfectly all standard business checks like Intuit, Quick-Books, Sage 100, Blackbaud and much more . Checks line up perfectly with the windows without moving around.

Extra room for letter size papers to be included.

Details

500 Envelopes

Envelope Size – #9

Flip and Seal

Compatible for QuickBooks Checks, Sage 100 program, Blackbaud Software ETC

Next Day Labels Envelopes

When purchasing Envelopes from Next Day Labels you should know that you are getting something that is made in the USA by Next Day Labels. Something to be very proud with!

NEXT DAY LABELS ENVELOPES



With Our State-Of-The-Art Machinery Next Day Labels Produces Only Top Quality Products!

Despite our growth, we are a company with an individualized touch. We use only the highest quality paper & inks on all our products for superior performance. With state-of-the-art print production facilities, and superior color quality, Next Day Labels brand has established itself with a tradition of product consistency and innovation powered by operational excellence. From our commencement more than two decades ago, we have grown to become a nationally recognized brand.

All of Our Items Are Made In USA!

Box of 500 #9 Double Window Check Envelope, 3-7/8 X 8-7/8

Fold and Seal – Security Tint Inside

“Stop Licking Envelopes” Just fold the flap, get a quick, secure seal

Guaranteed to fit all your computer business checks

Made in the USA by Next Day Labels TM





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

