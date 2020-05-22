90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? trailer teases tons of drama from six favorite couples 

90 days was only the start for these reality stars.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance got a treat when the trailer for season five of the Happily Ever After? spin-off emerged online.

The teaser is full of drama as it documents six different couples’ experiences with the K-1 visa process, which is specifically for the fiances of American citizens.

Spin-off: A trailer for season five of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? dropped Friday promising plenty of drama from six of the show’s favorite pairs. Andrej and Elizabeth are seen above

This season series features series favorites Kalani and Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, Paul and Karine, and Colt and Larissa.

Andrej and Elizabeth plan a family trip to his native country of Moldova, but while there he clashes with her brothers.

Now that they are split, Colt and Larissa are embracing single life. Proclaiming he’s ready to be ‘Colt 2.0,’ he’s seen jumping into dating life again.

Meanwhile, Larissa embraces her sexuality with striptease classes and is also seen indulging in cosmetic surgery.

Paul and Karine are seen moving from Brazil to America with their baby Pierre, but they worry Paul might not be able to find work and provide for the family.

Though things are great between Kalani and Asuelu, she continues to struggle with his family.

Newlyweds Tania and Syngin deal with their trust issues as they continue to get used to married life.

Powerful personalities Angela and Michael buck heads after his mom tell her Nigerian women need to be ‘submissive.’

All the while Angela needs to decide if the couple should get married in Nigeria after Michael’s K-1 Visa was denied.

All the drama will come to light when 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s fifth season premieres June 14 on TLC. For those who just can’t wait, the first hour will be available on TLC Go on June 7.