90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Are Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi Married?



If you follow Rebecca Parrott on social media, you’ll see a lot about her bedroom’s setup and some DIY projects. No mention of the man in her life.



Fans have wondered if Rebecca and Zied would make it as a couple. Now, we have our answer.



Rebecca Parrott, as you can see in this photo, has been keeping herself busy during the pandemic.



She’s been experimenting with different makeup looks (in lieu of her infamous use of photo filters).



Rebecca also worked on building a shelf for her bed — it’s not one that everyone would want but she did a great job.



She even adopted a puppy — whom fans joked was her “new bedwarmer.”



But where does that leave Zied?



Rebecca and Zied had their share of hurdles in their relationship.



In addition to their personalities clashing, fans feared from the start that Zied may have trouble getting approval to come to the US.



And Rebecca had to actually divorce her ex before she could marry a new one — a divorce that was not officially finalized until nearly one year ago.



So what of Rebecca and Zied in 2020?



For some time now, devoted fans have been frantically piecing together clues that showed that, at the very least, Zied was in the US.



The biggest indicators were tell-tale signs that the two were occupying the same house.



When a man and woman share separate, solo selfies from the same chair in the same room, they’re either cohabitating or pranking you.



But Rebecca and Zied are more than just roommates, folks.



SoapDirt was the first to confirm that Rebecca and Zied are married.



The couple filed for their marriage license on April 14.



Then, five days later, they tied the knot on April 19, 2020 in Georgia. Congratulations to them both!



We do not know if Rebecca has taken Zied’s surname of Hakimi or not.



At present, she has not shared much of anything except, again, her DIY carpentry project for her bed.



This seems to not-so-subtly indicate that we will be seeing her again on 90 Day Fiance in some form or another.



On Monday, April 17, she shared a promo to 90 Day Fiance: What Now? teasing her continuing involvement with the franchise.



Fans are overjoyed at the news, though Rebecca has yet to confirm it.



Despite a lot of questions that fans had about her past marriages and her use of photo filters, Rebecca has a refreshing, no-nonsense personality.



She really was just looking for love, which seems to be increasingly rare in the franchise.



Rebecca also stepped in to protect one of her castmates from the infamous Angela Deem last year, which earned her some serious praise.



This marriage news means that Zied must have been able to travel to the US and get his paperwork in order before recent events.



Not only was most travel suspended over the past month and a half, but the current administration has taken advantage of the pandemic to ban immigration.



As we have previously explained, white nationalists directing immigration policy have made things very difficult for some 90 Day Fiance couples.



We are overjoyed that Rebecca and Zied made it to the altar, and we cannot wait to see more of them!