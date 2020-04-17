90 Day Fiance: Which Couples Are (Somehow) Still Together?

Honestly, you might be shocked at how many of these couples are still together. And which ones aren’t.

Any marriage can go right or wrong, and becoming reality stars during your engagement adds an extra special twist to that.

Couples like Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali, who seemed to be trying to out-scam each other until those schemes devolved into mutual loathing.

Sometimes, you see couples like Kirlyam and Alan Cox, who met despite being from different continents but found love and happiness, got married, and are growing their families.

Amazingly, the show manages to be both … which is why people can’t stop watching the TLC show and its 678 spinoffs.

90 Day Fiance is one of those franchises that sounds like it could be full of amazing love stories or just a total trainwreck.

1.

Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera

Fernanda and Jonathan met while Jon was clubbing on vacation. He ended up extending that vacation. Despite an age gap, some homesickness, and a lot of doubts, the two tied the knot. Unfortunately, the couple split around New Year’s Eve after getting into an argument. Initially, Jon said that Fernanda had been hurtful towards him. Months later, Fernanda shared a lengthy video with witness statements, accusing Jon of being controlling, abusive, and a fraud.

2.

Jenny and Sumit

This The Other Way couple had one of the most dramatic storylines in all of 2020, and Sumit’s secret marriage (and children!) shocked even the head honchos over at TLC. But the two returned for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s second season, and are determined to make it work … if Sumit can actually go through with his plans to divorce.

3.

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez

Molly and Luis broke up after a lot of arguments, an attempted reconciliation, and even the implication that Molly was abusive. Luis remarried to a mystery woman just four months after his divorce was finalized. Molly and Luis both claim that the other was using them.

4.

Corey and Evelin

Corey was stricken with emotional distress and temporarily blocked Evelin after the Tell All was filmed in 2019, but the two reconnected and he eventually returned to Engabao, Ecuador to be with Evelin again. As of spring 2020, they are still together — and rumor has it that they are actually married already.

5.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava ran into trouble when Anfisa learned that Jorge was in debt and less able to spoil her. Despite arguments and even a breakup, they decided to stay married — even after Jorge was sentenced to 2 years in prison. Jorge is scheduled for release from prison in May 2020, but not soon enough to save his marriage. Anfisa has a new boyfriend, and Jorge has announced his intention to file for divorce. He says that Anfisa was jealous of the attention that he received for his weight loss behind bars.

6.

Robert and Anny

Despite having known each other in person for a very short time and a lot of unwelcome surprises, Robert and Anny married in a low-budget ceremony in Florida on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. In the spring of 2020, Anny revealed that she was pregnant with her first child — and Robert’s sixth child.

7.

Angela and Michael

In late January of 2020, Angela and Michael were finally married, having a ceremony in Nigeria. Despite a lot of ups and downs and controversies, they remain together as of April 2020, even donating handmade masks to McDonald’s workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

8.

Kirlyam and Alan Cox

Kirlyam’s family couldn’t even make it to the wedding and had to watch a livestream, but she and Alan Cox are adorably in love and enjoy nerding out together. Their first child, a boy named Liam, was born on October 6th, 2017!

9.

Paola and Russ Mayfield

This couple’s biggest problem? Paola is a model, and Russ is super uncomfortable. Also, Russ is from Oklahoma, which is not quite the modeling capitol of the world. Despite some serious disagreements, Russ and Paola are still married. On January 1, 2019, they welcomed their first child, Axel. Awww!

10.

Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour

Avery and Omar were married in Lebannon, but Omar’s Syrian citizenship makes it all but impossible for him to move to the US. Right now, Avery is in America, working while also being a college student, and she is saving up money to eventually go through the visa process to bring her husband over to the US. In April of 2020, she confirmed that, despite rumors, she and Omar remain married.

11.

Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins

Mohamed accused Danielle of having foul body odor and of misusing his credit card and identity. Danielle accused Mohamed of refusing to have sex with her and of cheating. Not only is this couple not together, but they can’t stand each other. Danielle tried to have Mohamed deported, but was unsuccessful. He moved to Texas and began working, and in late 2019, expressed interest in becoming a truck driver.

12.

Ashley and Jay

Even before Jay left Jamaica, Ashley was warned that he was cheating on her and that he would continue to do so. Sure enough, he he cheated on her just days after their wedding. Ashley forgave him — because she caught him before he could *physically* cheat. Ashley filed for divorce on January 11, 2019, after Jay banged a random woman in the bathroom. They reconciled less than two weeks later. Ashley filed for divorce in April 2019, after discovering that Jay was cheating with a mistress. They reconciled late that summer, and only revealed that when they once again broke up. Then, in March of 2020, Ashley and Jay revealed that they were back together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch this space for news of their next breakup after Jay inevitably cheats again.

13.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou

Some early surprises and some not-so-great finances threw a wrench into Nicole and Azan’s plans to get married, but these two are currently in a long-term relationship. You can tell that it’s serious because he’s bonded with her daughter, even though Nicole lied to her family by claiming to have given Azan money to open a shop in Morocco. In March 2020, Nicole traveled to see Azan for the first time in years, and ended up getting “stuck” in Morocco during the pandemic.

14.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Loren and Alexei got married in Israel. However, it took a long time for them to get Alex’s K-1 visa. Loren felt that some couples on 90 Day Fiance didn’t deserve to be together and made a mockery of the K-1 visa process that she felt was designed for people like her and Alex, who are truly in love. Yes, they’re absolutely still together. In early 2020, Alexei secured his US citizenship and the couple welcomed their firstborn child into the world in April.

15.

Chantel and Pedro

Even after a violent brawl erupted between Pedro and Chantel’s family, Chantel and Pedro are still together — in fact, in 2019, they landed their very own 90 Day Fiance spinoff, titled: The Family Chantel.

16.

Aleksandra and Josh

No longer a party girl, Aleksandra adopted Josh’s religious way of life and the two settled down and even had a baby. The baby’s skin tone looked darker than either parent’s, which caused some social media trolls to try to portray Aleksandra as a cheater — so she quit social media. The couple’s still together, though. That’s what matters.

17.

Deavan and Jihoon

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee found themselves expecting a child together after their first night together. Deavan moved out to South Korea with her youn daughter, Drascilla, and she gave birth to the couple’s son, Taeyang. Adjusting to their new life has had some bumps along the way, but they remain together.

18.

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima

Colt is from Las Vegas and Larissa is from Brazil. Over the course of their seven-month marriage, Larissa was arrested three times for domestic battery, though her friend Carmen says that she has seen evidence that Larissa was the victim. It all came to an end after their final, bloody fight on January 10, 2019. Colt and Larissa are now divorced.

19.

Noon and Kyle

Noon’s real name is Bajaree Boonma, but she goes by “Noon” as apparently her real name is “too hard,” which is sad. Kyle was a consummate bachelor and came across as a little dumb when the two met, but the couple had basically zero drama. As of late 2018, they’re still married.

20.

Steven and Olga

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova had a rough time at first, between Steven’s rudeness (there’s no nice way to phrase that, sorry) and the delay in bringing Olga to the US. But Steven and Olga are still together, even if it took Olga and their son, Alex, longer to get to the US than Steven had promised.

21.

Nikki and Mark

Can you spot the difference between these two? Because Nikki being from the Phillipines is way less of a big deal than Mark being 58 while she’s 19. Mark even admitted on the show that Nikki is probably young enough to be his granddaughter. They seem to be still together, but Mark wasn’t happy with his portrayal on the show and decided to sue TLC.

22.

Tiffany and Ronald

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith were married in South Africa, but ultimately, Tiffany knew that she wanted to raise her children in the United States, and bring Ronald over when she could. The two had a nasty and very public falling out in early 2020, but then reconciled and resolved to fight for their marriage just weeks later.

23.

Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters

Melanie met Devar while on a trip to Jamaica, before the 90 days of 90 Day Fiance ever began. Melanie’s family wasn’t sure what to make of him, but clearly that wasn’t a dealbreaker because the two of them are still together — and welcomed a child in 2017!

24.

Chelsea and Yamir

Everything looked good for Chelsea and Yamir after Chelsea met Yamir in Nicaragua and the two decided to get hitched. It wasn’t meant to last, however. Though they did get married, the couple filed for divorce in 2017. Still, it sounds like they’re on relatively good terms.

25.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu are still together. Not only were they brought together by their first child, but they soon announced that a second was on the way. They really love each other! That and, Kalani explains, Asuelu thinks that condoms are for “slut people.” Hmmm.

26.

Aya and Louis

Louis would have been happy to live in the Phillipines with Aya, but for the sake of his young children, the couple lives in the US. The couple decided to stop doing the show, but they are still married. In February of 2018, they announced the birth of their child.

27.

Alla and Matt

It’s kind of strange to think of a couple bonding and getting married over both having gotten divorced, but hey, stranger unions have come about. Matt’s been divorced three times, so he says that that’s how he KNOWS that Alla is the perfect woman for him. They are still together.

28.

Aziza and Mike

These two met online — not on a dating website, but on a site for learning other languages. Friendly chatting turned into something else. Aziza came to Chicago to marry Mike. Aziza is a little bossy, but that’s clearly not a dealbreaker — because they’re still together. In fact, they announced in 2018 that they are expecting their first child.

29.

Aika and Josh

These two ran into a rough patch when Josh was less than eager to reverse his vasectomy. Despite that, they did get married and are still together.

30.

David and Annie Toborowsky

These two got married, even though David has a host of financial troubles and is twice Annie’s age. Since their nuptials, they have had other problems, including losing their home. Still, they are a fan-favorite couple and are a treasued part of the franchise.

31.

Evelyn and David

This couple allegedly met online when David was 27 and Evelyn was only 18, though some believe that there’s evidence that they started talking years earlier, when she was only 15. Either way, David appealed to Evelyn’s conservative Christian values. The two are currently married and living in New Hampshire.

32.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Despite cultural differences between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei’s expectations from Moldova, the two got married and announced that they are expecting the birth of their first child.

33.

Cassia Tavares and Jason Hitch

After multiple attempts to make it work, the two have divorced. Cassia has revealed that after multiple incidents of alleged violence, one of which resulted in police being called, she can no longer view Jason in the same light as she once did.