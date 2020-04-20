’90 Day Fiance’s David & Annie Tease Quarantine Spinoff & Reveal The ‘Hate’ They’ve Received

The ’90 Day Fiance’ franchise is taking on the quarantine. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with David and Annie about ’90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ and reveal one of the most ‘difficult’ things they’ve experienced recently.

The latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, premieres April 20 on TLC. The brand-new series will feature dozens of current and past cast members. 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined will check in with these cast members as they face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. David and Annie are one of the couples who will be featured in the spinoff and they talked EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about why they signed on.

“People sit and watch the news 24 hours a day and it is putting people in a deep depression,” David told HollywoodLife. “There is nothing the news can tell you that is going to make you feel better or worse right now, so we were like, ‘You know what, this is a great idea to be a part of this!’ The fans are living just like us. We are no different. We just happen to be on television now, so let’s share what our life is like right now. We just wanted to show how we are living. We are just like everyone else. We are stressed and worried. We are connecting with family that is all over and engaging with social distance.”

David also revealed that Annie has been subjected to hate amid the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all over the world. “One of the most difficult things is because Annie’s obviously Asian, there has been a lot of hate towards Asians, Asian Americans, and Asian people. Not just here but all over. Annie got a very nasty direct message and somebody posted on my post on social media with a very racist hateful message,” David said. Annie added, “There is no need for the hate.”

For David and Annie, they want to “show people love and that is what will conquer this.” David added, “When things are bad, people just want to find a reason to hate. The enemy is COVID-19. The enemy is not any race of people or anybody.”

The couple also opened up about how their life has been in quarantine and how they’re trying to keep themselves and their fans safe. “We are always together. Sometimes I will go to the store and pick up something at the regular market, and Annie doesn’t go with me because when we are together people do recognize us a lot,” David said. “They forget the social distancing and want to come up to us and take a picture and hug us. We have taken some pictures with people, but it will be a selfie from far away because we love the fans of the show.” 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined will air Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.