940,000 S’porean Households Living In HDB To Get $143M In Rebates From April 2020

About 940,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will be receiving Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates.

Announced on 25 March, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said this will amount to S$134 million in payouts for the period between April 2020 and March 2021.

Eligible households will each receive a total of 1.5 to 3.5 months of rebates, depending on their flat types.

For families living in 1- and 2-room flats, they will be eligible to receive the highest rebates, offsetting 3.5 months of charges.

Those in 3- and 4-room flats will receive 2.5 months, and those in 5-room flats will get two months of rebates.

Households residing in executive or multi-generation flats are also eligible to receive 1.5 months of S&CC rebates.

Singaporean households who are eligible will be notified by MOF from end-March, and will start receiving quarterly payouts in April, July and October 2020, and January 2021.

The Government first implemented S&CC rebates in 2013 to directly offset some of the service costs that HDB residents must regularly pay to their Town Councils.

During the 2020 Budget speech in February, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that it would be extended for another year to support Singaporeans during difficult economic times.

Featured Image Credit: Home and Decor Singapore