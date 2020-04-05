9baje9minute: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others light diyas to defeat the darkness | Bollywood Life

On Friday, our honorable PM Narendra Modi had requested people to light diyas, candles and flash their mobile lights and torches to defeat the darkness, which has been caused due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the nation. Keeping his words in mind, our Bollywood celebrities and people across the country have followed what the political leader had mentioned. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, Lata Mangeshkar, Arjun Rampal and wife Gabriella Demetriades, Paras Chhabra, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Milap Zaveri, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rajnikanth, Alia Bhatt and many others lit the diyas at 9 pm for sharp 9 minutes. Also Read – Guess The Price! Alia Bhatt’s outfit is neither expensive nor cheap — here’s how much it costs

Take a look: Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Celebs laud Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute initiative, Ranbir-Alia to wed in December 2020

Arjun Rampal

Candle light, evening with my girl…#stayathome #proudofyouall. Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in December 2020 — deets inside

Lata Mangeshkar

नमस्कार. माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्रभाई मोदी जी के आवाहन पर आओ सब मिलकर दिया जलाए..

Kangana Ranaut

Bharat meri jaan.

Bharat meri jaan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/veasHRHVK3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 5, 2020

Anil Kapoor

All in this together ??#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @narendramodi.

Paras Chhabra

Karan Johar

Let there be light…..there is light at the end of this dark tunnel.

Akshay Kumar

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute.

Milap Zaveri

#9pm9mins A symbolic emotion by India to be strong, fight this virus and to let the light overcome the darkness! Thanks ⁦@NushratBharucha for these candles you had gifted me during #Marjaavaan.

#9pm9mins A symbolic emotion by India to be strong, fight this virus and to let the light overcome the darkness! Thanks ⁦@NushratBharucha⁩ for these candles you had gifted me during #Marjaavaan ? pic.twitter.com/RwMNbMZ32K — Milap (@zmilap) April 5, 2020

Rajnikanth

#StayHomeStaySafe #Solidarity #Unity #IndiaFightsCoronavirus ??

Alia Bhatt

When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi “I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive.

Hema Malini

We lit lamps exactly at 9PM for 9 minutes in deference to the PM’s wish.

We lit lamps exactly at 9PM for 9 minutes in deference to the PM’s wish pic.twitter.com/1m8pKtFlMw — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 5, 2020

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma

Kartik Aaryan

Together, Everything is Possible.

We also did the needful for the betterment of everyone. Did you guys light diyas and flash mobile lights? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.