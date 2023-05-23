9mobile Recognized for Excellence at the SABRE Africa Awards 2023 – TechEconomy

9mobile, Nigeria’s customer-friendly brand, has been recognized at the prestigious SABRE Africa Awards for its innovative efforts, exceptional achievements, and contributions to the telecommunications industry.

The certificates of excellence were presented recently at the SABRE Africa Awards dinner ceremony in Lusaka, Zambia.

9mobile was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for its innovative CSR initiative, 9mobile Health Talk Series, which focuses on addressing different health issues with an emphasis on stress and mental health.

The company was also recognized in the Technology category for the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative, designed to inspire and hone the enterprising spirit in Nigerian students.

“We are thrilled and honoured to be recognized by the SABRE Africa Awards. This achievement reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion to provide our customers with cutting-edge services and transformative experiences. It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and raising the bar in the telecommunications industry,” said Juergen Peschel, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile.

This award demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The SABRE Africa Awards recognized 9mobile’s exceptional achievements and the positive impact it has made in the lives of Nigerians. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and providing unmatched telecommunications services in Nigeria and beyond.

9mobile remains committed to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through advanced telecommunications solutions. The company continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and services that drive connectivity, foster digital inclusion, and contribute to the country’s economic growth and social development.

The SABRE Africa Awards, renowned for acknowledging excellence in public relations, marketing, and communications, celebrates outstanding campaigns, initiatives, and organizations that have significantly impacted the African continent. The event attracts industry leaders, innovators, and creative minds, showcasing the best in strategic communications.







