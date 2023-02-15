9mobile Showers Customers ‘Data with Love’ for Valentine  – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Nigeria’s customer-focused telecom company, 9mobile has introduced a special data offer, “Data with Love,” to make Valentine’s season special, enjoyable, and memorable.

The 9mobile “Data with Love” offer will enable 9mobile customers and potential customers to enjoy, share, and relive their special moments throughout the month of love.

The unique data offer is affordable and can be used on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and YouTube throughout February.

Kenechukwu Okonkwo, the Director of Product Innovation & Business Development at 9mobile, said, “It is the season of love, and we want to make it easier for our customers to enjoy it by providing affordable sharing moments with their loved ones on social media. As an ever-evolving customer-focused brand, this special data deal for the 2023 Valentine’s season is for use on their favourite social media platforms.

“With just N100, they will receive 500MB for use on their favourite social app daily, while N200 gets them 1.5GB for two days. Our customers will get 4GB to use for seven days with N500 and 10GB for 14 days with N1000,” he said.

Okonkwo further noted that “there is a juicy social pack (“Data with Love”) for every pocket and customers can use the data pack concurrently across the social media platforms. Repeat purchases are encouraged so customers can accumulate the social packs throughout February.”

Since entering the Nigerian market, 9mobile has consistently demonstrated love for its subscribers with various special offers and loyalty reward promos.

