9pm9minute: Sports stars light diyas, candles and shine phone torches to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19 – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Indian sports stars came out in large numbers, individually in their homes on Sunday at 9 pm, joining millions of fellow citizens, to show solidarity with each other in the battle against COVID-19 and salute the commitment of lakhs of sanitation warriors, health care professionals and others who are in the front lines in the battle against the deadly virus.

From cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh to six time World champion boxer MC Mary Kom, the stars lit diyas and candles at 9 pm for nine minutes as appealed for by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable – by ensuring their physical & mental wellness,” Tendulkar wrote while sharing a family picture with lights.

“Let’s stand in solidarity & beat this terrible time the whole world is going through. We can do it India!,” Raina wrote on his Twitter handle while sharing a picture of his family lighting diyas.

“In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon. Om Shantih Shantih Shantih,” Sehwag wrote while sharing his photo.

“There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.. together we stand for better tomorrow.. God bless us all,” Harbhajan wrote.

“In solidarity toward #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #9MinutesForIndia,” Mary Kom wrote.

Mary Kom lights mobile torch to support fight against COVID-19 00:31

Other prominent Indian athletes like three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Sr, star wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Amit Panghal and Olympic bronze medal winning wrestler Sakshi Malik also answered the Prime Minister’s call.

Hima Das lights diyas to show support in the battle against COVID-19 00:23

Manika Batra lights diyas to show support in the battle against COVID-19 00:13

It was another show of solidarity by Indians across the country, as house lights were switched off for nine minutes and diyas and candles were lit to show that every Indian is standing together in this tough fight in what are unprecedented times.

