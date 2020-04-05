#9pm9minutes: Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande light candles in solidarity | Bollywood Life
Our PM Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to the nation to light candles tonight outside our homes at 9pm. This was to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus. People were told to light diyas, candles and hold torches to create a spirit of unity. This was a morale-boosting exercise and a tribute for people fighting the pandemic. These include doctors, healthcare workers and civic authorities. The whole Bollywood and TV fraternity came out in full swing to show their support. Some of them light up their balconies beautifully. Here are some pictures…
Asim Riaz and his lady love Himanshi Khurana lit candles to show solidarity..
#9minutesforindia #unitedindia #fightingcorona #againstcovid19
#unitedindia #9minutesforindia #stayhomestaysafe #fightagainstcorona
Arjun Bijlani put up these videos showing how nicely people conducted the matter.
Played some music too . Music heals. #ninepmnineminutes @narendramodi sir . Jai hind .
Hina Khan dressed in a lovely green ethnic outfit lit a diya.
#9pm9minutes Together we can n we will ? Aao kuch zimmendaari hum bhi uthaaye.. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.. mandir bhi yahi hai aur masjid bhi, church bhi yahi aur gurudhwara bhi.. milkar kar manaayenge Diwali aur Eid bhi… Lets save each other lets save the Country ??? #stayhome #staysafe #goawaycovid19
The Festival of Lights is back again to give us hope and strength to go through this tough time.Guys let’s not panic and lets stay strong at this hour. We should respect our law and authorities who are working day and night for us . Thank you @narendramodi Ji for this and bringing all of us together and giving us hope at this darkest hours.#yuvikachaudhary #privika #princenarula #lights #hope #quarantine #gocorona #love #cute #tbt #instagood #instagram #instadaily #modi
Thanks everyone for supporting this and showing the world that yes even in these difficult times we stand united with smile on our face !! Loads of love to everyone!! Let’s stay united stay together stay home !! #letsfightcovid19together #stayhomestaysafe #stayunited #9pm9mins #beingme #akankshapuri #❤️
Bharat mata ki jai❤️. Thanku so much Modi ji for this unforgettable experience ? @narendramodi
We can see that the TV industry has come out in full force. The pandemic is slowly rising in Maharashtra and the whole of India. We are halfway through the lockdown. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!
