9pm9minutes: Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande light candles in solidarity | Bollywood Life

Our PM Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to the nation to light candles tonight outside our homes at 9pm. This was to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus. People were told to light diyas, candles and hold torches to create a spirit of unity. This was a morale-boosting exercise and a tribute for people fighting the pandemic. These include doctors, healthcare workers and civic authorities. The whole Bollywood and TV fraternity came out in full swing to show their support. Some of them light up their balconies beautifully. Here are some pictures… Also Read – ‘I fully support the #9pm9minute initiative of PM Narendra Modi,’ says Vivek Dahiya [Exclusive]

Asim Riaz and his lady love Himanshi Khurana lit candles to show solidarity..

View this post on Instagram #9minutesforindia #unitedindia #fightingcorona #againstcovid19 A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram #unitedindia #9minutesforindia #stayhomestaysafe #fightagainstcorona A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:45am PDT

Arjun Bijlani put up these videos showing how nicely people conducted the matter.

View this post on Instagram Love . Jai hind . #ninepmnineminutes A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

Hina Khan dressed in a lovely green ethnic outfit lit a diya.

View this post on Instagram That we are not alone. #9baje9min A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram ?स्थिर शांत एकाग्र? ॐ शान्ति ? A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram Aaj Raat #9baje9minute Get Ready ?? A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Apr 5, 2020 at 12:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram Bhramand pujan adbhut anubhuti A post shared by Rohitashv Gour (@rohitashvgour) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram #gocoronago #lightupindia9pm #lightup #togetherwecan A post shared by Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

We can see that the TV industry has come out in full force. The pandemic is slowly rising in Maharashtra and the whole of India. We are halfway through the lockdown. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

