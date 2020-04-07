9PM9Minutes : Vidyut Jammwal lights and extinguishes his candles with a sensational martial-arts twist — watch video | Bollywood Life

Along with other B-Towners, actor Vidyut Jammwal, too, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to switch off and light up on Sunday night at 9pm as a mark of solidarity with each other during the coronavirus lockdown, but with a difference. Instead of lighting and blowing off his candles the traditional way, Vidyut Jammwal exercised the ancient Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu to get the job done. In a couple of videos he posted on social media, Vidyut can be seen lighting the candles and then putting them out without actually touching them, but by simply using his Kalaripayattu skillput out his candles! Also Read – 10 things: Did you know Commando 3 actor Vidyut Jammwal doesn’t strictly follow a diet routine? — watch exclusive video

“AFTER #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #KALARIPAYATTU says “There are millions of different ways to do the same thing – TRY ALL #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #AabYehKarKeDekho #KICKINGoutCORONAwithISOLATION (innerpilgrimage),” Vidyut wrote. Also Read – Commando 3: ‘Success makes me feel very good and very proud,’ says Vidyut Jammwal — watch EXCLUSIVE video

Also Read – Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that birthday boy Vidyut Jammwal is the sixth-best martial artist in the world?

Fans are naturally spellbound. “Precision, directness and quickness combined together and we get Vidyut Jammwal!” a user wrote. Another fan expressed: “Looks like ur the best magician as well, apart from being the best martial artist.” Still another fan commented: “Don’t know why Bollywood does not recognize your talent. But one day you will deliver and you will be the pride of Indian cinema. My best wishes to you sir. Love you.”

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Vidyut Jammwal had disclosed that though many assume that he follows a strict diet and eats healthy, in reality, he is not on a diet most of the time. The Commando 3 star revealed this unknown fact about himself in our interesting segment called ’10 things’.

(As per inputs from IANS)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.