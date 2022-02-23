A 1-year subscription to this high-speed VPN is on sale for under £30

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

PureVPN is a high-speed service that lets you connect 10 devices simultaneously. A one-year subscription to PureVPN is on sale for £25.95 — 73% off list price for a limited time.

Most cybersecurity newbies are not willing to splash the cash on a VPN. We get it. Without some experience of these services, you’re not likely to go for the most premium options. If you’re looking for a cheap service that still offers plenty of advanced features, you could do a lot worse than PureVPN.

A one-year subscription to PureVPN is on sale for £25.95, saving you 73% on list price. This heavily discounted plan also includes a generous 31-day money-back guarantee, so you can recover your cash if you’re not totally satisfied. You can also connect 10 devices simultaneously with a single account, which is really useful if you rely on a lot of tech.

PureVPN provides access to over 6,500 secure servers in 78 countries, with apps for all leading operating systems. It’s also no-log certified, meaning its no-logging policy has been validated by one of the leading U.S.-based independent auditors. Plenty of VPNs claim to have a strict no-logging policy, but PureVPN can back it up.

