A Birthday Cake Mystery

Welcome to the Well newsletter. Every Wednesday, we email readers with news about health, fitness and nutrition and advice about living well. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Dear Readers,

One morning this week, I opened my apartment door to find a bakery delivery — it looked like cake! The messenger had buzzed and gone. “Who sent me a present?” I was delighted. But wait. It was addressed to April. It was her birthday. It had a note. Three friends wished her a sweet birthday and were sad not to be with her!

I called the bakery, but they had no information since the order was placed through a delivery service. I called the service, but their phones were closed and my emails generated automated responses. I called the bakery again and told them that somewhere out there April was celebrating a birthday without cake, and they must help me find her. I texted my neighbors in my small building of 10 tenants. Does someone named April live here? (No, she does not.)

My daughter and I stared at the box. Baked goods and baking supplies are sold out everywhere in Manhattan. We thought about just eating it, but decided to wait. Maybe we would hear news from the bakery.