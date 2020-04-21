A British Chef Disrespected Famous South Indian Dish, Twitter Roasted Him Ruthlessly –
Gordon Ramsay is a British chef and a famous personality . Apart from being the Masterchef , Gordon is also famous for his high temper along with wit and sarcasm. One of his cookery reality show , Hell’s kitchen is the perfect example to see .
Another example for his sarcasm was his past tweet which he posted as a reply and it was savage . It all started when a Twitter user, @Sychlops asked Gordon Ramsay to rate his medu wada and narial chutney.
Gordon replied in a great sarcasm. He wrote : “I didn’t know you can tweet from prison “https://twitter.com/sychlops/status/849914013202952192…
Checkout his tweet below:
Meanwhile, netizens reacted in this way:
What are your views for the same ? Let us know in the comment section below:
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool