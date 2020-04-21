A British Chef Disrespected Famous South Indian Dish, Twitter Roasted Him Ruthlessly

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef and a famous personality . Apart from being the Masterchef , Gordon is also famous for his high temper along with wit and sarcasm. One of his cookery reality show , Hell’s kitchen is the perfect example to see .

Another example for his sarcasm was his past tweet which he posted as a reply and it was savage . It all started when a Twitter user, @Sychlops asked Gordon Ramsay to rate his medu wada and narial chutney.

Gordon replied in a great sarcasm. He wrote : “I didn’t know you can tweet from prison “https://twitter.com/sychlops/status/849914013202952192…



Checkout his tweet below:

Meanwhile, netizens reacted in this way:

Gordon Ramsay insulted South Indian food ? That’s it. Sending him ek haath ka bana hua medhu wada. — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 6, 2017

How dare you insult our food ?? Go to Pakistan — Shreya Sharma (@handlewid_care) April 6, 2017

If you know how it tastes, you’ll either learn how to cook it or commit a crime to get into that prison. — Suraj Raparla (@suraj_raparla) April 6, 2017

Mr. @GordonRamsay What a shame An international celebrity chef don’t about World famous Indian Food presentation. #FacePalm — छोरा चम्बल का (@IamAashu14) April 7, 2017

When did u return from prison? and why where u put in a south Indian jail 😂😂 — Amlan Samal (@its_amlan) April 6, 2017

