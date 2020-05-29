A Danish Soccer Team Invited 10,000 Fans to a Zoom Watch Party

For all the planning — moderators were hired to police the feeds for inappropriate behavior, and two fans were removed for exposing themselves — AGF officials and staff members said they were always conscious that nothing could substitute for the real thing. Though the video screens took up a large chunk of the lower tier of the main stand, most of the rest of the arena was a sea of empty gray seats, a reminder that things are not how they should be. And piped-in crowd noise — another attempt to improve the atmosphere — sometimes drowned out the fans’ Zoom-enabled cheers.