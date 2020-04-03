A Debate Over Masks Uncovers Deep White House Divisions

The issue became more urgent after the C.D.C.’s director, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, said that as many as a quarter of those already infected may show no symptoms but still contribute to “significant” transmission. Local officials in New York and Los Angeles have already called for people to cover their faces in public. On Friday, the governor of Pennsylvania called on his state’s residents to wear masks when they go out.

The surgeon general, Jerome M. Adams, stood next to the president Friday and urged Americans to comply.

“The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity, coughing, speaking or sneezing, even if those people were not exhibiting symptoms,” Dr. Adams said. “In light of this new evidence, the C.D.C. recommends and the task force recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult.”

But some White House officials have resisted and Mr. Trump on Friday time and again said it was voluntary.

Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, who has been wearing a mask during meetings in the White House, has shown people studies that advocate the wide use of masks, one official said. Other officials believed that was excessive.

One top C.D.C. official who has seen emails from people in the West Wing said that some of Mr. Trump’s advisers were pressing him to recommend mask wearing only in “areas of widespread transmission.” That worried C.D.C. officials because the virus has already spread, largely undetected to most parts of the country. Wearing masks or other face coverings everywhere, including in places where there are few reported cases, will help slow the rate of infection, they believe.

The result was been a policy stalemate that played out on live television.

Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, expressed serious reservations on Thursday, saying that asking all Americans to wear masks could inadvertently signal that Americans can abandon social distancing and return to public life as long as they wear a mask.