A Die Hard Fan Asked To Raveena Tondon ‘Will You Marry Me?’, Actress Gave A Savage Respose

Raveena Tandon has ruled the box-office for over a decade. She debuted in Bollywood with ‘Patthar Ke Phool‘ and went on to star in hit movies like ‘Andaz Apna Apna‘ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘.

Though she was on the peak of her career, she left the industry only to marry film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. Before her marriage, she had adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, whom she got married off by 2016.

She also went on to become a wildlife photographer and expressed her desire to exhibit her maiden collection soon.

Raveena is still quite active on social media, her fan following from the movies have transferred onto her Twitter and Instagram handles, where she regularly talks about social and political topics.

Formerly, Raveena took to her Twitter handle to talk about a serious topic regarding farmers.

I have been saying that all along,but it suited some people to twist my words and make an issue.Please see all my tweets since years and more.i have always stood by the farmers.Voiced my concern over debts and suicide.but cannot sadly pick up every cause. https://t.co/wx9P6qvMGT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 5, 2018

Full Respect to these Farmers🙏🏻who sticking to their protest and distributing their produce to the POOR and NEEDY! I salute their big hearts at time of crisis!#respect #JaiJawanJaiKisan I pray that their demands are met soon! our annadaatas should be revered instead of neglect https://t.co/3mBkLb4vOl — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2018

But one crazy fan of hers named Anver Ali took that conversation in a whole new direction and went on to propose her. He wrote,

“Would you marry with me.”

Maybe Mr.Ali doesn’t know that Raveena is married and a mother of four children. However, Raveena couldn’t stop herself from replying to this aashiq in the most hilarious way possible. She replied,

“Sorry yaar , you are 13 years late in asking.”

Our condolences are with you Mr.Ali.

