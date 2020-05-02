A Die Hard Fan Asked To Raveena Tondon ‘Will You Marry Me?’, Actress Gave A Savage Respose –
Raveena Tandon has ruled the box-office for over a decade. She debuted in Bollywood with ‘Patthar Ke Phool‘ and went on to star in hit movies like ‘Andaz Apna Apna‘ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘.
Though she was on the peak of her career, she left the industry only to marry film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. Before her marriage, she had adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, whom she got married off by 2016.
She also went on to become a wildlife photographer and expressed her desire to exhibit her maiden collection soon.
Raveena is still quite active on social media, her fan following from the movies have transferred onto her Twitter and Instagram handles, where she regularly talks about social and political topics.
Formerly, Raveena took to her Twitter handle to talk about a serious topic regarding farmers.
But one crazy fan of hers named Anver Ali took that conversation in a whole new direction and went on to propose her. He wrote,
“Would you marry with me.”
Maybe Mr.Ali doesn’t know that Raveena is married and a mother of four children. However, Raveena couldn’t stop herself from replying to this aashiq in the most hilarious way possible. She replied,
“Sorry yaar , you are 13 years late in asking.”
Our condolences are with you Mr.Ali.