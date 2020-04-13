A Fan Applauds the Daring Car Stunt of Shahrukh Khan In Movie ‘Anjaam’, Srk’s Reply is Trending

He is known as the ‘King of Romance’, but he has also nailed his roles as an antagonist. Yeah, you guessed it right. We are talking about the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK didn’t shied away from playing negative roles. In 1993 he played the antagonist in Baazigar, then in Darr followed by Anjaam in 1994. His performance was so appreciated that he went on to bag a Filmfare ‘Best Villain’ Award for Anjaam.

Last year, when the movie completed its 25 years, an ardent SRK fan took to Twitter to praise SRK. In his post, the fan talked about a particular moment from the song ‘Badi Mushkil Hai’, where SRK is in the trunk of a taxi singing and moving through the moving car, from its roof to the bonnet and around to the back seat all while still lip syncing.

He appreciated SRK that how smoothly he pulled off this dangerous act and made it looked too easy.

I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet…all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam

Soon SRK noticed his tweet and the clip brought back fond memories for Shah Rukh himself but he warned his fans from trying it anywhere.

Fans were also impressed by SRK’s stunt and his response. His response garnered a lot of praise from the fans.

Thank you very much for the caution but don’t worry, no one will dare try getting inside a running car through the window. Some things are only for superheroes and you are a superhero by all means. Love you Shah Rukh 😘😘😘 — Just for SRK (@RupantaraD) April 23, 2019

However although I simply love this part and I know you can effortlessly do such stunts now also but I request you not to try again. You see, you may conquer all fear and take risks, but all those who love you feel terribly scared to see you taking such risks — Just for SRK (@RupantaraD) April 23, 2019

The Shah Rukh Khan I fell in love with some 25years ago! ❤️ — Vikram Chatterjee (@VikramChatterje) April 23, 2019

Thank you sir for not only noticing but responding to my tweet! I still can’t believe this happened. Lots of love to you. Stay happy and healthy! — Raees…Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) April 23, 2019

Hahahha why are u so cute? U have done sooome crazyyyy stuff in filmssss!!! I love it tho!! Like i love youuuu!😘😘😘 — IkraaaShahRukh💕 (@Ikra4SRK) April 23, 2019

SRK at his very best. SRK, Abhijeet combo from Anjaam. Still remember , was number one song in DD countdown. Nineties nostalgia , SRK and melody🙌. We luv u King Khan — Dr Raj Prem (@rajprem1) April 23, 2019

Remember that time when you ran with your whole shirt on fire in Koyla? You’ve never been like normal people, love. You’ve always been extraordinary ❤️ — MAI (@Mairfeels) April 23, 2019

Your stunts always amaze me King in this song too as well but let’s not forget dancing on the top of train for Chaiyya Chaiyya,the stunt in Koyla when you have put you life in risk, the stunt in Don 2 when you jumped from buliding…It looks so easy when you do it. You’r fearless — Katarina (@SRK_katarina) April 23, 2019

Hehe..I remembered once you said please strictly follow traffic rules and now what’s that @iamsrk

It seems like that during the shooting of #Anjaam you didn’t follow any traffic rules. #25YearsOfAnjaam — Namrata Papnai (@Namrata43344055) April 23, 2019

You hv always been hatke, shah 😂❤ — आवारा ⎊ 🤫 (@SakhtDil_Krati) April 23, 2019

You are unique in everything you do , your love for your work, your style ,your fearless attitude.

ShahRukh that’s wat makes you ,You @iamsrk my hero That’s wat makes you Shine like no other Star . Keep Shining superstar 🌟👑

Love you ♡ pic.twitter.com/26MPirlFAn — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) April 23, 2019

Very true! I also can imagine how many bruises he got during shooting! — 𓂀 CANDY ♥ SRK 𓂀 (@Kemet2MkMert) April 23, 2019

Not only are your acting skills and stunt skills amazing, your tweets are fabulous. Wonderful of you to respond to this tweet. It is amazing that the most well known and popular star in the entire world pays attention to his followers like you do. Blessings to you and yours. — Kathryn Long (@plannerwrites) April 23, 2019

Hahahaha 😂 being normal is boring, you are different and amazing. 😍 — dk. (@d1ksha_) April 23, 2019

He is surely the King of Hearts!!!

