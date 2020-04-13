A Fan Applauds the Daring Car Stunt of Shahrukh Khan In Movie ‘Anjaam’, Srk’s Reply is Trending –
He is known as the ‘King of Romance’, but he has also nailed his roles as an antagonist. Yeah, you guessed it right. We are talking about the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.
SRK didn’t shied away from playing negative roles. In 1993 he played the antagonist in Baazigar, then in Darr followed by Anjaam in 1994. His performance was so appreciated that he went on to bag a Filmfare ‘Best Villain’ Award for Anjaam.
Last year, when the movie completed its 25 years, an ardent SRK fan took to Twitter to praise SRK. In his post, the fan talked about a particular moment from the song ‘Badi Mushkil Hai’, where SRK is in the trunk of a taxi singing and moving through the moving car, from its roof to the bonnet and around to the back seat all while still lip syncing.
He appreciated SRK that how smoothly he pulled off this dangerous act and made it looked too easy.
Soon SRK noticed his tweet and the clip brought back fond memories for Shah Rukh himself but he warned his fans from trying it anywhere.
Fans were also impressed by SRK’s stunt and his response. His response garnered a lot of praise from the fans.
He is surely the King of Hearts!!!