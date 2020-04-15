A Fan Asked Riteish To Refund Ticket Money After Watching his Movie, Actor Replied Like a Boss

Ritiesh Deshmukh is often known for his witty sense of humour which can also be witnessed through his banter with some of his co-stars and his fans. The actor had an epic reply for a Twitter user who tried to troll him.

It all started when a Twitter user asked others about the worst movie they’ve seen in the theater. The said troller named Rushank Soni said Bangistan and tagged Ritiesh too asking him for the refund. He tweeted,

“Bangistan dekhi thi, I still want my refund @Riteishd“

Soon the actor replied him in a sassy way. Sharing the picture of a 1000 rupee note(which are now not in use), he wrote,

“Here you go! Samose ke bhi adjust kar kena (currency used in 2015)”.

Though the user was not expecting a reply from the actor, he was impressed by his response and later tweeted,

“You such a fun sir…. Honoured. I wasn’t expecting this. Sorry but I was just having fun. Hope you won’t mind it.”

Ritiesh’s response was liked by many. See how other Twitter users reacted:

Trolled like a boss!😎 Out of the box sense of humour.😂🤘🏼 — Aaditya (@AadityaBagwe) July 12, 2019

Now that’s EPIC…😄😁😆😂🤣🤣 — NAVEEN (@officialnav1904) July 12, 2019

😁😁…..Sense of humour..👏 — Amar Laxman Patil (@PatilAmar24) July 12, 2019

What a reply, it’s fine to have a negative critic of a movie but to take the reaction with a chin up is true sport. Same time critizing a movie we must keep in mind that we shouldn’t be insulting them. https://t.co/p9L8VcjH9O — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aaditya1988) July 12, 2019

Source