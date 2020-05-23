Jimmys Post

A Fan Asked to Amitabh Bachchan ‘Ye Baju Mein Carry Khada Hai Kya?’, Actor Gave Epic Reply –

When it is said that health is wealth , it’s the most befitted quote for any age . People , now a days are very much aware of the benefits of being regular in workout and following a proper protocol.

Amidst this pandemic , many are having a workout regime at home .From normal people to celebs , everyone wants a great health . In the past lockdown period , many celebs posted their pics and videos of regular workouts using their social media handles.

On this note , today we are sharing a picture of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is seen having a great time with his grandson Agastya Nanda and Big B definitely seems to be a chilled out Grandpa.

Have a look at their piture here:

The 77 YO has given competition to many young celebs by posting this energetic pic . He is much active on social media and keeps on updating his fans regarding his thoughts and work. Mr. Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture with the grandson , where they both were seen working out together and they posed with dumbbells to get a fun picture . Big B captioned the picture as :“Fight. Fight the fit..fit the fight .. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery, and the inspiration with Grandson.”

When he posted the picture , it went viral within no time and netizens started giving compliments to the megastar.

Let’s see some of the comments below:

Among many fans , one of the social media user commented, is Carryminati is standing by Your side Sir? , to which Big B quoted that he doesn’t even know about Carryminati.

Checkout the comments below:



Mr. Amitabh Bachchan seems to cherish the strong bond with his grandson.

