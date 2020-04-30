A Fan Asks Hrithik ‘Are You Smoking in Presence of Your Kids?’, Actor’s Frank Reply Clears the Doubt –

One of the macho actor , Bollywood has ever got is Hrithik Roshan . With that pliable body structure and those moves , makes him the ultimate combo of a wanna be actor . But this takes a lot of hard-work and discipline to make that routine going on and on .

When lock-down has made it mandatory for everyone to be safe at home , meanwhile, actor Hrithik Roshan is also having a great time with his family.

Recently, Hrithik and his kiddos were clicked by his ex-wifey Sussanne Khan. He was looking dashing and cool as always with his boys Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Sussanne Khan shared a photo of Hrithik Roshan and their kids.

He took to his twitter handle and posted the adorable picture , captioning it : #Hrithik and his boys captured by Sussanne. #hrithikroshan

Have a look at the post below:

As the picture got posted , it got viral and flooded with lots of adorable comments . Amongst many , the WAR actor got a comment from one of his fan , who was confused , if Hrithik was holding a cigarette in his hand .

She tweeted : “Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry,”

Checkout her tweet below:

Hrithik was quick to clear the air and wrote, “I am a non smoker, and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet (sic).”

Have a look at his reply :

Hrithik’s post got many other comments too . Let’s have a look at some :

Ex-wife of Hrithik , Sussanne Khan , has moved with him in these quarantine days to look after the kiddos .

Did you like the picture too? Drop your views in the comment section below.

