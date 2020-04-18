A Fan Asks Kartik Aaryan About His Marks in 12th Class, Actor Drops a Funny Reaction

One of the heartthrob of Bollywood industry is actor Kartik Aryan , who has come a long way on the basis of his talent and acting skills . With those chocolate boy looks, he has created a great fan following especially females.

In the present scenario , when almost all the celebs are using social media platforms to talk to their fans , Kartik is also an active user . He keeps on posting various pictures and videos on his social media handles. From his monologue on COVID-19 to become a local easter bunny , he knows how to entertain his fans .

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture , asking for suggestions , whether to keep his stubble or remove it? He captioned it as : “Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun?”

When he posted the picture , it went viral soon and his fans commented for suggestions. Actor Kriti Sanon seemed to agree, while Shilpa Shetty commented, “Aur kitna KA???”

Amidst many comments, a comment from his fan caught his attention, who had asked him about his 12th result. The fan wrote: “Sir apke 12th main kitne % the”

To which, Kartik Aaryan came up with a hilarious reply that read: “Apka alag hi track chal raha hai”

Kartik Aaryan recently shared the episode 2 of his online show, which features a doctor who cured a Covid-19 positive patient. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote: “Padhaku bachchon pe haste thhe na hum? #KokiPoochega Episode 2 with DOCTOR Meemansa Buch ‍- One of the First Doctors to turn a Patient from Covid-19 Positive to Negative !! Link in Bio #CoronaStopKaroNa”

