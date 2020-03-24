A fan asks Shahid Kapoor how to keep his wife happy during the 21-day lockdown, and the actor’s response will leave you in splits | Bollywood Life

PM Modi recently announced a 21-day lockdown across the country to tackle the coronavirus crisis. We saw many celebs urged their fans to follow this initiative of the Prime Minister and stay at home for the 21 days. Amid this announcement, a social media user asked Shahid Kapoor on Twitter, “21 din lockdown mei wife ko kaise khush rakhein?”, to which the actor replied in a hilarious manner writing, “Adarpoorvak Seva karo. Boss boss hota hai.” Well, it will definitely be interesting to see how wifey Mira Rajput reacts on this.

Adarpoorvak Seva karo. Boss boss hota hai. https://t.co/YLSAr9NjVT — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey. Talking about the film, Shahid Kapoor recently said, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after ‘Kabir Singh’. But the minute I saw ‘Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It’s a wonderful, inspiring, and personal human journey that I connected with deeply.” While the shooting of the film is 70 per cent completed, the rest of the filming will be completed once the coronavirus crisis settles down. “We were looking to wrap up by April-end but in the wake of the unfolding crisis across the globe, we have decided to suspend the shoot for a few weeks. If the situation normalises soon, we will resume work by early next month.” ” said co-producer Aman Gill to Mumbai Mirror.

The producer also said that the delay in filming won't affect the release date of Jersey. "We'd still have three-four months for post-production after we finish filming by mid-May," concluded the producer. Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film also features Mrunal Thakur in a key role and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.