A Fan Asks To Amitabh Bachchan ‘Did You Want To Become PM of India?, Actor Gives Epic Reply

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is a mega-star of the century . He is an active social media user too and keeps on updating his fans . On the completion of 12 years of blogging every single day Big B was in a happy mood and he mentioned the same in his writing blog .

He wrote : “12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you”.

When Mr. Bachchan answered the questions , which were posted by his fans . Among many , one of the fan asked him , if he wants to be the PM of the nation ? his question reads : “Sir aap kabhi desh ka pm banna chate te? (did you want to become Prime Minister of India?),” . Amitabh Bachchan was quick to read the question and gave a hilarious reply to the fan . He wrote: “arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo with a laughing emoji (say good words in the morning).”

It was a hilarious reply indeed. If we talk about the workfront of the actor , his upcoming films are :







Although , release date of the movies have been pushed back due to COVID-19 , we wish that the scenario is back to basics soon … Till then , Stay Home Stay Safe !!!