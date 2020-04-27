A Fan Asks to Shahrukh ‘Why Aren’t You Signing any Script?’, Srk Gives the Wittiest Reply

One of the talented actor Shahrukh Khan , who is also known as the king of romance , has been ruling the Bollywood industry since decades. He has done all the struggle and hard work to earn that position , at which he is today . Also he has been so lucky to have his better half as Gauri Khan , who stood by him in all the phases , whether good or bad .

If we talk about the workfront of SRK now a days , his last movie Zero was not successful on the Box-office. Since then , he hasn’t announced any movie yet .

In the present scenario , where COVID-19 is at it’s peak and people are having a safe time at home , all celebs are also following the same discipline. Meanwhile , they are giving a regular update to their fans and entertaining them in their best possible ways.

Same is with SRK . On Monday, he took to his Twitter account and hosted a session of ‘#AskSRK’. His tweet reads:” Ok it’s a good idea. Let’s do #AskSRK but not too long please because I have to go and do….nothing…for a bit before I do some more of it later. Let’s begin…please use the hashtag. “

Checkout his tweet below:

Ok it’s a good idea. Let’s do #AskSRK but not too long please because I have to go and do….nothing…for a bit before I do some more of it later. Let’s begin…please use the hashtag. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

When the session started , his fans were more than happy and posted various questions which included his personal life and professional front . As his fans are curious to know about his new project , one of the fan tweeted : “Scripts to bohot padhi Hongi Apne ab ekhad sign bhi kardo”

Watch his tweet below:

On this tweet , SRK gave a hilarious reply as he tweeted that it’s not a problem to sign a film but who will carry out the shooting schedule .He wrote: “Abe sign to kar doon…abhi shooting kaun karega!!”

His tweet is below:

After this hilarious one , SRK was aske another interesting question , a fan asked about his thoughts on Salman Khan’s new song, where he can be seen spreading awareness about Coronavirus. His tweet reads :“#asksrk @BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about country. Have you watched this ? @iamsrk”

SRK came up with an amazing reply to this one. He wrote that Salman Khan is an amazing ‘single’ and ‘singer’. He wrote:“Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai…”

After this , one of the fan asked him that what he learnt during this lock-down period because of Coronavirus. The fan asked: “What did u learnt in these days? #AskSRK”

To which SRK gave a motivational reply . He wrote: “That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7″

Here, check out the tweet:

That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7 https://t.co/zWfEXKCZWG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

It seems SRK and fans are having a great time in the# AskSRK session ..

source