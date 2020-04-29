A Fan Raises Question on Viduyt Jamwal & Adah Relationship, Actor Drops a Most Candid Reply

One of the flexible among many lead actors in Bollywood is 39 YO actor Vidyut Jammwal . He is an expert in the martial arts form, Kalaripayattu and started it, at the age of 3.

Apart from many other films , he has been doing the movie Commando and sequel , since 2013.

Now ,his latest release is the sequel “Commando 3” with the opposite lead Adah Sharma .

Recently, one of the fan of Vidyut asked him , if he and Adah Sharma are just friends ? . Her tweet reads : ” Are you and adah are “just friends” ?

In one of the recent post Adah Sharma posted: “My TED talk !! Tell me what u think ! I’m free now I will read all YouTube comments.” (sic)

Among many positive comments , one of the comment was of Vidyut , who admired her, also recommended others to watch it . His tweet reads : “My personal favourite..articulate and funny..A must watch.”

Checkout the series of tweets below:

Are you and adah are “just friends” ? — • Garima • (@sidandsana) April 23, 2020

To this tweet , Vidyut responded as : “‘Just friends’ not at all… we are courageous, kind, intuitive, focused, grateful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma.”

Have a look at his post below:

“Just friends “ not at all ..we are courageous,kind,intuitive,focused,greatful,open minded,unassuming,considerate,sharing,Educated,happy,calm ,quite and BEST FRIENDS..I wish upon you someone like us @adah_sharma https://t.co/4FY9XTGvLk — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 23, 2020

If we talk about Commando 3 , it’s a mysterious and enthralling film which reflects the lead Vidyut Jammwal . He portrays the role of an Indian Army officer and is on the lookout for a dangerous terrorist (played Gulshan Devaiah) who is planning on several brutal blasts in different parts of the country.

The next of Vidyut will be a romantic action based movie “ Khuda Hafiz” based on a true incident. Earlier , during an interview with IANS , Vidyut told about the storyline of the movie as , a couple got married in 2009, during the recession period. They go abroad and get a job. After that , how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back is all in the movie.







source