A Fan Trolls Varun Dhawan For Shaking Hand With Police Officer in Lockdown, Actor Trashes Him

In the middle of this epidemic COVID-19, when everyone is alert about all the precautions which are instructed by the government and to have all the necessary things while stepping out of the home , which includes : masks, gloves and most important to maintain social distancing .

Meanwhile , actor Varun Dhavan took to his social media account and posted a picture in which , he is seen shaking hand with a cop and thanking him for the services police is giving now a days .

After he posted the picture , it went viral and netizens started slamming the Judwaa actor . One of the social media user trolled him with the name of idiot and said that he is taking the risk and infecting the cop .

Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor. — Azhearuddin (@Sazhearuddin30) April 13, 2020

After this comment , Varun Dhavan clarified the fact about the picture and replied the troller that it’s an old picture .

One of the twitter user shared the real video criticizing the troller .

As we all know that PM announced about the extension of the lock-down for 19 days further . So be home and be safe!!!