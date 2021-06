A giant solar sailboat is set to sweep up plastic from polluted oceans

Manta is a hybrid sailboat designed to remove plastic waste from the oceans. The boat is eco-friendly, running primarily on solar power and is expected to clear 5,000-10,000 tons of plastic per year. Read more…

