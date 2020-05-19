A glimpse inside Tyler Perry’s home: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumoured mansion

They may have quit the UK for LA, but fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can still get a glimpse into the couple’s new life in the $18 million Hollywood home where they’re staying, thanks to tycoon Tyler Perry’s Instagram account.

A scroll back through his account gives a tanatlising view of fifty-year-old Perry’s eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa, which sits on 22 acres on the top of a hill in the ultra-exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates guard-gated community, offering sweeping views of the city from the backyard.

Photos posted by the Meet The Browns star, show a home with a luxury sunken bath, high ceilings and a spacious kitchen with a marble island – not to mention a chic white and grey nursery originally designed for the tycoon’s son, Aman.

The couple are believed to have been staying at the American actor’s home with Archie since their move from Canada, after stepping down as senior royals in March.

Tyler Perry frequently gives glimpses inside his impressive $18m Hollywood home, and a look back at his Instagram account over the years shows how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life inside the stunning mansion may be

A picture Tyler shared in June 2013 of a storm brewing from his ‘back deck’ shows the city’s skyline in the background, surrounded by rolling hills and offering a cosy outdoor seating area complete with cushions and an al fresco rug

There could even be a ready-made nursery for Archie, 1, as a look at Tyler’s Instagram account in January 2015 sees a white cot complete with a musical cot mobile, a comfortable armchair and small dressing table, and a geomtric rug in a white-washed nursery – originally designed for the actor’s son Aman

Meanwhile, a picture shared in 2013 of one of the 12 bathrooms is the stuff of dreams, resembling a Grecian spa, complete with white pillars surrounding a sunken jacuzzi bath.

And in 2014, Tyler shared a picture of his study – which Harry and Meghan could now be using as a home office – boasting mahogany doors, a fireplace, a classic heavy set desk and leather armchair and an embroidered carpet.

Meanwhile, Meghan can make the most of her cooking skills in his impressive kitchen, which includes a double oven and hob, a blackboard, and a hanging unit over the marble island

In 2012 Tyler shared a picture of his incredible living room at Christmas, boasting double floor-to-ceiling windows and an open plan seating area leading onto a generous dining room with a mural on the wall – perfect for entertaining

It is not known whether Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are renting Tyler’s property or staying there as guests, but there is no record of the mansion having been sold.

The couple have been spotted only a handful of times since their move to LA, first volunteering for a local charity dropping off food to locals who are at a high risk of catching coronavirus, as well as taking their beloved dogs out for a walk.

The couple have never been seen in public with Perry, 50, but are believed to have met him through their mutual close friend Oprah Winfrey

Both the Sussexes and Perry, who is worth $600 million, consider the legendary talk show host and businesswoman their Hollywood mentor.