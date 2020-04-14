A glimpse on the new digital lifestyle

Transportation systems have been halted. Malls have been closed. Curfews have been imposed, and work-from-home arrangements have been in place.

As the entire nation combats the lethal impacts of the pandemic, Filipinos nationwide find better ways to cope and live this new normal. Last March 16, the government placed the entire Luzon on lockdown in the hopes of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Since then, Filipinos have to quickly adapt to a new lifestyle and work routine — one that requires them to live digital.

In this digital wave, everyone now relies on a fast internet for work to be done. The current crisis has forced people to go digital with work meetings held via Microsoft Office Teams or Google Hangouts and people relying heavily on fast Internet and connectivity.

Just like everyone else, social media stars, vloggers, musicians, artists, and performers find ways to cope during these trying times. Most of them raise funds to help frontline heroes in the battle against the pandemic. Cooking shows. Digital fitness via Facebook live or You Tube. These are just some of the activities that became a platform to help boost productivity from home.

I’ve been watching some live fitness videos lately. YouTuber and fitness enthusiast Wil Dasovich recently held a digital fitness campaign to help people boost their immune system. Wil had a 15-minute ab-workout which consisted of some fat-burning moves, including leg raises, the russian twist, side plank and reach through, and toe reach among others. You may view his 15-minute ab-workout on Facebook

My feed have suddenly became an online cooking book. Edward Bugia, a chef recently had a live Facebook kitchen experiment that I was able to wat h. He turned a simple pancit canton into Pad Thai. Adding a dash of creativity, Edward cooked a homemade Shrimp Pad Thai using two packs of pancit canton. He also made his own pad Thai sauce using the Pancit Canton packed condiments while adding a few more ingredients in the mix. You can learn this new innovated Pad Thai recipe as seen on his Facebook

I have to thank PLDT-Smart as it powers up my activities and work-from-home productivity. It recently announced that they provided a speed boost for Fibr subscribers in which the minimum speed is 25 Mpbs until April 30, 2020. Yay to this! Metro Manila and parts of Greater Manila including Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, take note— let’s make the most out of it 🙂

I am also happy that PLDT and Smart also continuously provides data connectivity, technical support, and communication aid to various frontline health workers and government response teams. Some beneficiaries include the Philippine General Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Research and several local government units in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

I have to thank PLDT and Smart for never failing me during these times. I am happy that the continue to enhance their networks especially in this time of crisis.