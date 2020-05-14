A Guide For People New To Bollywood

Are you a fan of Romeo and Juliet? OK, so you clearly haven’t seen this film. Veer and Zaara completely blow them out of the water, because sometimes, life is crueler than death. This is one of the most touching romances to have come out of Bollywood — and that’s saying something because Bollywood’s full of love stories. Shakespeare can go home!

Plot: Veer, an Indian Air Force pilot, saves Zaara, a Pakistani Muslim, in India, and just like that, their lives are entwined forever. Twenty-two years later, Saamiya, a budding Pakistani lawyer, is assigned Prisoner 786’s defense as her first case. It is a now-aged Veer, who has been imprisoned in a Pakistani jail for 22 years, and has not spoken to anyone in that time. When he opens up to Saamiya, we learn his story — a story of forbidden love, sacrifice, separation, and courage that spans more than a decade. You might cry btw.

My Favorite Song: Main Yahaan Hoon (So. Freaking. Romantic), Do Pal (angst, angst, angst), and Hum To Bhai Jaise Hain

Watch it on Amazon Prime and YouTube.