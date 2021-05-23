A handful of huge Samsung TVs are on sale this weekend

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

No one should have to guess what’s going on in that dark scene of The Handmaid’s Tale. Since 2020, TV manufacturers have been pumping out large, affordable 4K panels at a wicked pace — which means watching your favorite content with punchy colors, decipherable shadows, and smooth transitions doesn’t have to be reserved for the movie theater. Each weekend, we’ll be compiling a list of our favorite 4K and QLED TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Samsung

The viewing experience on an 86-inch TV is automatically sick due to sheer size. But the immersion can really be attributed to the fast Crystal processor (hence “crystal in the title) that transforms HD or FHD content to 4K wherever it can. The TU9000 also does some serious fine-tuning on the color front. PurColor pushes millions of shades to their brightest, most natural state to the human eye.

LG

OUR TOP PICK: — $3,149.99 (save $847 — $500 off plus an extra $347 savings at checkout)



A dark room is a prime environment for an at-home movie — as long as your TV can actually carve out those dark scenes. LG’s GX Series offers a near-infinite contrast ratio and black uniformity that’s undeniably radiant. Plus, the luxe one-piece design takes it from a regular big TV to a true cinema accessory.

Sony

OUR TOP PICK: — $3,499.99 (save $1,000)



Spot the difference: There’s the affordable 4K X80J Sony TV that we hyped up for less than $1,000 last week, and then there’s the A80J OLED Bravia Series XR that’s also on sale — but for $1,000 off. , but Best Buy has already destroyed the MSRP on . The XL version of the OLED model is armed with a Cognitive Processor XR that Sony says “understands the human eye” and upgrades brightness, colors, and audio details to the way we want to experience them.

Hisense, Vizio, and more

OUR TOP PICK: — $998 (save $201.99)



The chance to upgrade to a big, bad QLED for less than $1,000 is a prime example of just how mainstream this once-elusive TV tech has become. The 5 Series is the entry-level tier of the bunch and doesn’t have the same brightness as the 6-Series or 8-Series. But for the price, it’s a solid budget QLED with punchy colors and built-in Roku.

Explore related content: