A Heavenly Gathering: Christian Influencer Convention Las Vegas 2023, Inspiring & Empowering the Faith Community Globally

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rejoice! The Christian Influencer Convention (CIC) is coming to the fabulous Las Vegas on July 26, 2023! This gathering, a beacon of hope and inspiration, will unite faith-driven influencers, content creators, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs to strengthen, empower, and foster unity within the broader community of believers.

Witness the power of love and faith as the convention assembles some of the most influential and passionate Christian figures who have touched the lives of millions with their uplifting messages and heartening stories. CIC is a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, forge new friendships, and share experiences in a supportive environment. This event is a platform to celebrate the unwavering spirit of love, hope, and faith that unites believers worldwide.

Imagine being part of an extraordinary gathering where you can learn from renowned speakers, engage in thought-provoking discussions, discover ways the Gospel is being spread and make a positive impact on the lives of others. The convention will feature an array of panel discussions designed to inspire personal and spiritual growth, as well as foster a sense of belonging within the Christian community. By attending, you will strengthen your relationship with God, be inspired to embrace your faith, and make a difference in the world.

Whether you’re a seasoned content creator, an aspiring entrepreneur, want to just come see your favorite creator, or simply looking to deepen your faith, this event is a must-attend!

Visit wearecic.com to learn more about the Christian Influencer Convention, stay up to date by signing-up for newsletter updates, and see the amazing line-up of panelists for this year. And if you want to try, you can see if you can catch one of the quick 24-hour giveaways promoted by some of the panelists for your chance to win a complimentary experience!

The Christian Influencer Convention will take place on July 26th at the South Point Hotel Spa and Casino in Las Vegas in partnership with the sponsors SOS Radio, CTN, Christian Business Network & many more. Need help with travel accommodations? Check out the discounted rate with South Point on the ticket sale add-on as well to book the best special rates specifically for the event attendees. Hurry to secure your spot & travel plans ASAP as all ticket sales end June 30th!

Register for event @ wearecic.eventbrite.com

FREE! T-shirts for a LIMITED number of Pre-Registrants.

“Capitalize on this divine opportunity ASAP! Be part of a community that uplifts, inspires, and empowers one another to spread the message of hope and love that our world so desperately needs. Secure your place at the 2023 Christian Influencer Convention and experience a gathering like no other, one that will ignite your soul, reaffirming your faith.

May the annual Christian Influencer Conventions serve as a useful instrument on your journey of faith forever & always, and most importantly as 2 Corinthians 13:14 states, May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all. Hallelujah!” –CIC

Media Contact:

Tony B.

(844) 3in1-CIC

361177@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-heavenly-gathering-christian-influencer-convention-las-vegas-2023-inspiring–empowering-the-faith-community-globally-301860991.html

SOURCE Christian Influencer Convention

