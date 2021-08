A high school student invented a self-activating fire extinguisher

F.A.C.E., or fire-activated canister extinguisher, is a self-activating fire extinguisher that can snuff out flames in the vicinity. It was invented by Arul Mathur, a high school student in California, as a home’s first line of defense in the event of a wildfire.

