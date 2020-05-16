A hungry 13-year-old Deepika Padukone met Aamir Khan, and he didn’t even offer her lunch! – view throwback pic | Bollywood Life

This lockdown has meant that stars are revisiting old memories. We can see quite a few treasures coming out of their albums. Deepika Padukone has shared a pic where she is seen posing with superstar Aamir Khan. It looks she met him with her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. It was in the year 2020. Deepika Padukone wrote that the actor was having lunch, curd and rice and did not offer it to her. The actress wrote that she is perenially hungry. In the click, Deepika Padukone is wearing a purple shirt and baggy pants. She shared it like a random anecdote. Also Read – Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s banter on social media is #bestfriend goals

Like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s culinary skills have also been on full display in this lockdown. Ranveer Singh has shared stories where he has described the elaborate meals she is preparing for him. Food is one of the main things in Deepika Padukone’s life. She has spoken about how she never skips breakfast and makes sure that Ranveer Singh does not leave home without the first meal of the day. Also Read – Kartik Aaryan asked fans if he should trim his beard, but it was Deepika Padukone who dropped by with the cutest response

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is mourning the loss of his beloved assistant Amos. He was with him for 25 years. Amos passed away suddenly due to a heart attack. It has left Kiran Rao and him devastated. The superstar was busy with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha till they had to stop because of the lockdown. The movie is a remake of Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is supposed to release in December. Also Read – Mother’s Day 2020: Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma pen heartfelt notes

