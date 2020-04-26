A Jerk Asked ‘Charge for One Night Stand?’ to Tarak Mehta Fame Munmun, She Gave Brutal Reply

The popular Munmun Dutta, is seen in the daily soap of channel Sub TV Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the popular character of Babita. She is an Indian film and television actress and model. Who are the fans of TMKOC , loves her even more as a viewer.

Like any other celeb, Munmun is also active on social media and keeps on posting her stuff . It was in the past , when she posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle from the Navratri episodes of TMKOC. She was looking lovely and pretty in her gorgeous lehenga .Her traditional outfit complimented her very well .

Let’s have a look at her pictures :

After posting the pics , she got a lot of compliments about her beautiful looks and attire . Among many , one of the social media user , passed a loose comment on her picture.

He wrote : “Ek raat ka kitna (How much for one night?)”







To this weird and absurd comment , Munmun gave a befitted reply . She backfired him by writing : “Why have you come here to beg? Did you forget your standard? You talk rubbish just like your face. No one would even spit on you. If you are brave, come forward and talk. And one more thing, I thought it’s better to show you your standard before I block you. Understood you illiterate guy? Now go from here with your ugly face and spread filth somewhere else” .

Watch her reply below:

Although , she was barbaric while replying but I guess, that was necessary for that farcical question .

source