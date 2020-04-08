A la carte: Where to find local farmers markets, to-go meals

HEALDSBURG

Farmers market open early

The Healdsburg Farmers Market plans to open early on April 18 in order to serve the needs of the community.

The market will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the West Plaza Parking Lot through Nov. 28.

The Tuesday market opening has been delayed until May 26 because it is located on the Plaza, which is currently closed. It will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 29.

There will be safety restrictions in place to keep shoppers safe at the markets. healdsburgfarmersmarket.org

PENNGROVE

Twin Oaks Roadhouse offers to-go menu

Twin Oaks Roadhouse has launched a limited take-out menu of burgers, sandwiches and salads plus 32-ounce pours of draft beers from well-known breweries such as Hopmonk, Lagunitas, Russian River and Henhouse.

The sandwiches include Nashville Hot Chicken and the Roadhouse Burger and range from $14 to $15.

The draft beers are all $10. Bottled beer, wine and liquor will be sold at cost.

Pickup is from noon to 6 p.m. daily. To place an order, call 707-758-5118. The tips will be donated to the servers. 5745 Old Redwood Highway.

SEBASTOPOL

Bakery offers DIY cookie sets

Jeannette Messoria, owner of Society Bakery & Cafe, is offering DIY quarantine cookie sets with pickup and delivery once a week.

Cookie sets include six baked cookies, three bags icing, sprinkles and instructions for $15. The themes are Easter, Dinosaurs and everyone’s favorite, Unicorns.

To order, go to societybakerycafe.net. 707-861-9665. 2661 Gravenstein Highway South.

PETALUMA

Bay Laurel Culinary offers to-go meals

Bay Laurel Culinary is offering a BLC-to-go menu, including family-style meals, for curbside pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Go to the BLC-to-go section of the website to find the menu for breakfast, sandwiches and salads, family-style meals, a la carte items, fridge and freezer-friendly dishes and desserts.

To order: baylaurelculinary.com or 707-981-8100. There is some delivery possible, for a fee. 1370 Industrial Ave., Suite A, just off Highway 101.

WINDSOR

Videos in support of small restaurants

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the town of Windsor are in the process of making a series of videos behind the scenes at the town’s small, family restaurants.

Hosted by Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli and shot by Windsor resident Tyffani Sedgwick, the videos features interviews with the owners and explore each restaurant’s personality and to-go menu.

So far, featured restaurants include Fruity Moto, Himalayan Restaurant, BurtoNZ Bakery, Sweet T’s, Castaneda’s Market and Corks & Tap. Check first with each restaurant to make sure they are still doing take-out.

To see the videos, go to the Windsor Chamber of Commerce Facebook page (facebook.com/pg/windsorchamber) and click on videos.

WINDSOR

Bricoleur Vineyards to launch culinary program

Bricoleur Vineyards has appointed Shane McAnelly as its executive chef in charge of its new culinary program, set to launch May 4.

Previously, McAnelly worked in Healdsburg, opening up Chalkboard in the former Cyrus space. His team also helped open The Brass Rabbit on the Plaza.

McAnelly will team up with Bricoleur’s winemaker, Cary Gott, to create a seasonal, rotating menu of pairings that showcase local farms.

For those cooking at home, Bricoleur has launched a new, virtual cooking series, “Quarantine Kitchen,” that airs at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays on Zoom.

For more information, go to bricoleurvineyards.com. 7394 Starr Road. 707-857-5700.

