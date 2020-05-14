A LegCo electoral Plan B – ‘Going Postal’

news, local-news,

In the 1995 film Crimson Tide, the crew of a nuclear submarine are trying to put out a dangerous kitchen fire when Captain Ramsey (Gene Hackman) orders a combat-ready drill. Challenged by his XO (Denzel Washington) on his decision to do this in the midst of a potentially existential crisis Ramsey responds, “you don’t just fight battles when everything is hunky-dory”. What has this to do with Legislative Council elections? While not at an existential level, the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis which has put many routine activities on hold. And this includes the regularly scheduled elections for Huon and Rosevears on May 2. There was an opportunity for the state government to seize on Captain Ramsey’s logic to pursue an electoral ‘Plan B’ in the midst of the crisis. We could respect the lockdown and social distancing by going postal. Initially, the government pushed the election date back to May 30 but then in early April sought the certainty of a more remote date – August 25 – but now accepts that no date should be set as there is too much uncertainty as to when normal polling may be possible. While this decision has reduced the health risks of attending a polling poll, it has widened the democratic risks. Some of these might be accounted small. A fear that this could become a precedent for future executive interference in parliamentary elections seems fanciful but it cannot be dismissed. Constitutional change by appointing a treasurer in the Upper House and undermining executive oversight by reducing the size of the Parliament were far more drastic. And, these occurred with scarcely a public whimper. A far more serious concern would be deferring the election until May next year. This would mean a third of the Legislative Council would up for election on the same day. One of the keys to the continuing independence of the Legislative Council as a house is its staggered elections. This has made it difficult for parties to contest for control of Tasmania’s Upper House. If a third goes in 2021, why not move to something like the half Senate cycle of half the house every three years? The independence of the Legislative Council depends very much on its electoral independence. This means guaranteeing that the seats of Huon and Rosevears will be filled asap and certainly this year. So, what is the problem? Why not just trust that there will be a normal election as soon as the pandemic restrictions are lifted as the government expects in a matter of months? The Gutwein Government has certainly responded to the pandemic in a way that deserves the praise it has earned across the state and the nation. However, it is not able to guarantee these elections will be held this year as its own inability to set a specific date this year demonstrates. The problem is not just ensuring that the present lockdown has brought the pandemic under control. There is the Spanish Flu fear of a second more deadly surge a half year or so after the initial assault. If this occurs, we will be forced into 2021. In addition, there is a longer-term rationale for having an electoral ‘Plan B’ available. The COVID-19 outbreak is the fifth significant epidemic this century after the Zika virus (2015), Middle East respiratory syndrome (2012), swine flu (2009) and SARS (2002). COVID-19 has not been the most lethal but it is the most virulent in terms of its global spread. We cannot assume that this is a one-off event even though we escaped the other outbreaks for the most part. What if the current crisis were to occur during a general election period? We are witnessing just this threat being played out in America as this is a national election year. Some states are allowing now for general postal voting in primary elections. California last week provided for postal ballots for all voters in the November general election. I realise the Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner offered early advice that a postal ballot for Huon and Rosevears would be very difficult. Without any disrespect to the TEC, this does not mean it is impossible. It is possible that at some point in the future, we might need an effective electoral ‘Plan B’. Tasmania has in place the framework for a state-wide postal vote through the score of years that this method has been used for Local Government elections. Of course, some legislative tweaking would be needed to adapt the Local Government elections for the Legislative Council elections. And, I agree with critics, that this tweaking would have to be very case specific to prevent the Plan B turning into a new Plan A for all state elections. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has done what two world wars and a great depression could not do. It has shown we should have an effective and trustworthy backup strategy for holding elections in crisis. Like Captain Ramsey, there is a logic to trialling our Plan B at a time when we have a choice. Postal voting is much safer than online voting. The machinery and protocols to use this for Huon and Rosevears should be in place now even if we can have a normal election by August.

