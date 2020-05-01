A Live-Action “Hercules” Is Officially In The Works, And Fans Are Already Losing Their Minds
I think I speak for absolutely everyone when I say that we could all use some good news, so here ya go: According to both The Hollywood Reporter AND Entertainment Weekly, Disney is officially developing a live-action Hercules!
Multiple reports state that — while the film does not have an official cast list or director attached yet — Dave Callaham, who wrote the MCU’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film, is writing the script.
And, keeping it even MORE in the MCU family, the Russo Brothers (the pair responsible for Avengers: Infinity War AND Endgame) will be producing!
Naturally, fans absolutely lost their minds at the news and are already planning their dream casts. So here are just a few of the best reactions to the news:
So yeah, there ya have it! Who would YOU like to see in these iconic roles?! Hercules? Meg? Phil? HADES?! List your full cast picks below. Seriously, I need to know who you want to put the “glad” in “gladiator”!
