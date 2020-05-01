A Live-Action “Hercules” Is Officially In The Works, And Fans Are Already Losing Their Minds

“My head is screaming GET A GRIP, GIRL…” —Me to myself after hearing this news.

I think I speak for absolutely everyone when I say that we could all use some good news, so here ya go: According to both The Hollywood Reporter AND Entertainment Weekly, Disney is officially developing a live-action Hercules!

Multiple reports state that — while the film does not have an official cast list or director attached yet — Dave Callaham, who wrote the MCU’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film, is writing the script.

And, keeping it even MORE in the MCU family, the Russo Brothers (the pair responsible for Avengers: Infinity War AND Endgame) will be producing!

Naturally, fans absolutely lost their minds at the news and are already planning their dream casts. So here are just a few of the best reactions to the news:

This iconic list:

Lizzo. Kelly Rowland. Jenifer Hudson. Normani. Ryan Destiny.

Fight me. #Hercules #Muses

This perfect redo:

Everyone is debating about who The Muses should be in the live-action Hercules, but the only casting choice I care about is

This reminder:

With reports of a Live Action #Hercules Disney remake coming, people are suggesting actors like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Henry Cavill.. and I’m like 👀

This OTHER reminder:

since hercules is trending let me remind yall that megara is actually one of the most iconic women of all time

This DREAM COME TRUE:

someone said Jonah Hill and Michael Cera should play pain and panic in the new Hercules movie and I can’t think of better casting

And finally, this necessary evil:

Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules

So yeah, there ya have it! Who would YOU like to see in these iconic roles?! Hercules? Meg? Phil? HADES?! List your full cast picks below. Seriously, I need to know who you want to put the “glad” in “gladiator”!

