A major step forward for the local EV battery production chain – Volta Energy Solutions launches Canada's first copper foil plant in Granby, Quebec

GRANBY, QC, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ – Volta Energy Solutions (Volta), a subsidiary of Solus Advanced Materials located in South Korea, is launching the first battery copper foil factory for electric vehicles in Canada in Granby, Quebec. Positioned to become the world’s largest producer of copper foil, the company has established itself in Quebec as Volta Energy Solutions Canada with the ambition to actively contribute to the development of the EV battery industry.

Volta Energy Solutions is a global leader that provides materials such as battery copper foil for EV batteries. The company currently produces copper foil in Luxembourg and battery copper foil in Hungary. The Granby plant will be the third factory and respond to the increasingly growing demand of the North American market.

“Copper foil plays an essential role as a current collector in the construction of lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly used in EVs. With its strategic geographical location providing privileged access to the North American market and its strong political commitment to making electric vehicle battery production a key sector of its economy, Quebec is the ideal location for Volta’s first North American factory,” explains Dejae Chin, Chairman of Solus Advanced Materials and Volta Energy Solutions. “The support of the Quebec and Canadian governments as well as the City of Granby was crucial to the success of this inauguration. Our team is committed to increasing the efficiency of the local EV battery supply chain for years to come.”

Volta expects to go into mass production in 2026 and will sell its product to customers in North America. This initial launch will produce 25,000 tons of copper foil per year and will increase to 63,000 tons per year with phase 2. It represents 2,500,000 electric vehicles on the road.

A global-leading technology

Volta’s investment in state-of-the-art equipment, efficient processes, and its focus on building long-term relationships with local stakeholders contribute to the success of its projects around the world. The process is entirely automated to ensure efficiency and safety.

To produce copper foil, Volta relies on sustainable cutting-edge technology. Contributing to the circular economy is a priority: sourcing relies on copper residues; scraps created during the process are reintegrated into the production chain to reduce waste; steam and heat from the electrolysis process are transformed and redistributed to heat the plant and control its temperature; onsite water treatment stations ensure that water is recycled and reused to the highest capacity.

“Volta brings unique advantages and expertise to the region. Its commitment to advanced technology, sustainability, and circular economy practices sets it apart”, says Dejae Chin. “Volta’s presence in Granby is expected to generate significant positive impacts such as job creation, local sourcing and community engagement”.

Quotes

”I am very proud to see Granby become the first city in Canada with a factory providing copper sheets for use in electric car batteries through the arrival of Volta. Right now, we are building an important segment of the battery sector in Quebec, which will bring more investment our way over the years. More projects of the sort are also coming up, solidifying our position as a green economy leader in North America. ”

– François Legault, Premier of Quebec

“We’ve made it clear that Canada is a partner of choice when it comes to the future of the automotive sector. This is why I’m pleased that VESC has recognized that when it comes to EV manufacturing, we are a top choice. Thanks to this project, we’re not only reinforcing Quebec’s key role in the Canadian electric vehicle value chain and ensuring that we have multiple steps of the EV value chain in Canada, but also creating hundreds of well-paying jobs for the people of Granby.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Cutting down on emissions in the automotive sector is a key factor on our journey to make Canada carbon-neutral by 2050. I’m thrilled to see Granby become a major player in this new automotive ecosystem and get in on the action with battery manufacturing investments. Volta’s project isn’t just about helping the environment—it’s also about bringing more opportunities for jobs and the economy to the people of Granby. It’s a win-win that’s moving Canada toward a greener future!”

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

“We’re committed to our environment. Supporting technological innovation is one way to ensure that Canadians, communities and businesses will thrive in a net-zero world. This investment will strengthen our battery ecosystem, improve access to zero-emission vehicles with which we can cut pollution, create jobs and make life more affordable for families across the country.”

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

”Through this factory, Quebec sees the establishment of another crucial part of the world-class battery production chain that was designed and initiated by our government a mere four years ago. The arrival of Volta confirms that Quebec attracts global leaders in the fields of battery manufacturing and transport electrification. Considering the source of the energy we use, we are on the way to building the greenest batteries on earth.”

– Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

”This major investment will not only have positive impacts on our region, but also on the entirety of Quebec. I am glad to see the City of Granby and the Estrie region welcome industrial investments of this scale, which will contribute to the realisation of our energy transition. ”

– François Bonnardel, Member for Granby, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

“I am delighted to welcome Volta Energy Solutions Canada to Granby. Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada and the Government of Québec, and to the vitality of our industrial activity, Granby has been able to attract a company that embodies innovation. We have been collaborating with Volta’s leaders for a long time to ensure that they could settle in our city. I would also like to take this opportunity to highlight the immense work accomplished by Granby Industrial, which has led to this most welcome new presence to our industrial park.”

– Julie Bourdon, Granby Mayor

About Volta Energy Solutions

Volta Energy Solutions (“VES”) is a European subsidiary of Solus Advanced Materials (Solus Advanced Material is Korean stock market (KOSPI) listed company located in South Korea). Solus Advanced Material has strong business presence globally especially focusing on copper foil, battery copper foil. VES’s history is back to 1960, when Circuit Foil Luxembourg (“CFL”) was established in Luxembourg. CFL is the first company who developed copper foil for Electric Vehicle battery (in 1970). Solus Advanced Materials (former Doosan group) acquired CFL in 2014, and entered into copper foil business based on CFL’s technology legacy and knowhow of copper foil. Since 2014, Solus Advanced Materials has been expanding its business presence, building another footprint in Europe, battery foil plant in Hungary in 2018. Through this strategic movement, VES was established in Luxembourg to manage and expand its global presence further. VES became holding company of Hungary plant (VES Hungary) and CFL. Due to rapid growth in North American EV market, VES decided to enter this market. VES established VES Canada(“VESC”), located in Quebec, Canada. Through VES Canada, the company is plaining to expand its business presence toward North American EV market.

