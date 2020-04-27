A Man with Fake name ‘Nisha Jindal’ Has Been Arrested for Polluting Social Harmony on Internet

How many times have you been chatting to strangers? Also liking them so much so that you become a fan of their’s or fall for them.. But what if it comes to ground realities and that special someone turns out to be a fraud? In this world of internet , where all are curious to some new friends and stuff in their life, some people are there , who just have fun misleading others via technology .

Same thing happened in the case of Nisha Jindal , who has 10,000 fans on her profile but in reality , let’see this Nisha Jindal first:

Shocked?? police was investigating the Facebook account over inappropriate posts and found that the account is being run by a man. The profile had the description as — ‘I am Nothing Without My Lovely Princess Daughter.’

If we go with the reports , the man was running false account on other social media platforms too where he used to trick people with such accounts. Ravi is an engineering student and according to the reports, he is not being able to clear the examinations from the past 11 years. The cops have caught him by tracing his IP address.

The cops forced him to share his real pic on the Facebook page so that everyone can know about the ‘real’ Nisha Jindal.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also praised the authorities for exposing such people who trick social media users by creating such profiles. He took to his twitter account and said :” No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead.Good job @RaipurPoliceCGhttps://twitter.com/PriyankaJShukla/status/1251560693540589569 …“

Netizens gave their reaction in this way:

साम्प्रदायिक वैमनस्यता भड़काने के आरोप में जब @RaipurPoliceCG FB user “निशा जिंदल” को गिरफ़्तार करने पहुँची तो पता चला कि ११ साल से engineering पास नहीं कर पा रहे “रवि” ही वास्तव में “निशा”हैं! 😱

“निशा” के >10,000 फ़ालोअर्ज़ को सच बताने पुलिस ने रवि से ही उनकी सच्चाई पोस्ट कराई! pic.twitter.com/x7RSCqRftn — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) April 18, 2020

Am thinking about those who followed him looking at the DP 🙄 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 18, 2020

बेवकूफ बनाने वाला लड़का,

बेवकूफ बनने वाले भी लड़के, हम लड़कियां तो बस दर्शक हैं । 😉😂 — Tᴡɪᴛᴛᴇʀ Qᴜᴇᴇɴ (@Leo_Knock) April 18, 2020

वो सब छोड़ो उनकी सोचो जिन्होंने इनबॉक्स में चिट-चैट किया होगा , क्या पता बेचारों को आज रात नींद भी आएगी य नही 😂

सुझाव—अगली बार किसी खूबसूरत डीपी वाली महिला से बात करने से पहले यह जरूर सोच लें कि कहीं ये डीपी वाली महिला कंबल ओढ़ा कोई भाई न हो

जनहित में जारी 😂 — महादेव भक्त (@Raj02867) April 18, 2020

उस लड़का को पकड़ कर उसका सामान चेंज करा देना चाहिए .. ना रहेगा बांस ना बजेगी घंटी…. — Mdirfan Ahmed (@AhmedMdirfan) April 20, 2020

So guys and gals , this can happen to anyone , all we can say, choose your fan clubs wisely!!

