‘A Masterpiece’: The Undertaker returns in a new avatar at WWE WrestleMania 36 and fans absolutely loved it

When it was announced that The Undertaker is going to take on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, fans rejoiced. AJ has been an internet darling for a long time due to his superior wrestling ability while no words can describe the legend of The Undertaker.

When it announced that Styles vs Taker is going to be a boneyard match, fans were extremely skeptical.

Things were a little different this as a lot of elements from 55-year-old Mark Calaway’s personal life were used in the build-up to the match. No one knew what to expect from the ‘boneyard’ match.

But the match delivered and it delivered big time.

The Undertaker wasn’t the undertaker who was just the reaper, he was different. While AJ came into the match in a casket, Taker came riding a motorcycle with Metallica playing in the background. It was the return to Undertaker’s ‘American Bad Ass’ gimmick. But not fully, he retained the elements of his supernatural persona.

It was like a buried alive match in a barn with an open grave. It was back and forth with Styles getting the upper hand in between due to Gallows and Anderson’s interference. There were hooded ‘druids’ also to distract Taker.

There was one thing absolutely clear that Taker was the protagonist of this story and he always had the back against his wall. We saw the battered and bruised Mark Calaway in the middle where it looked like he would be overwhelmed by Styles. AJ even managed to put him in the grave and the end seemed near for Taker.

But that was just the anti-climax. Dramatically Undertaker appeared behind Styles and that was actually the means to the end for AJ. He had to beg Taker not to bury him but it was of no avail. AJ was buried alive and Taker prevailed in heroic fashion.

Even though the storytelling and atmosphere were campy and nothing like the traditional wrestling match but fans absolutely enjoyed every bit of it.

The Undertaker just had his best match in years it was worth the wait #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cYDgyURmhB — Alastair McKenzie🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 5, 2020

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is easily the WWE match of the year. 👏👏👏#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/0GDhArVBGu — Daniel from NEUTRAL Wrestling (@neutralwres) April 5, 2020

WWE, AJ, and Undertaker just secured their Grammy, Oscar, Academy Award, AND Emmy with that one. #Wrestlemania#BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/clArQ7sHxg — savant 🤴🏾 (@banksavant) April 5, 2020

In a bit of storytelling and foreshadowing, AJ stuck his hand out of the ‘grave’ to signal that things are still not finished between the two. And if anything this proved is that Taker is definitely not finished. In fact, he has reformed and reinvented himself.