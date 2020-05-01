A Matter of Taste

Not drop, no, but my preferred solution would take Qatar 2022 into account, and play out this season this calendar year. Play the European Championships, Copa América and the Africa Cup of Nations in December and January (take a sweater to the Euros). Then play a full season from February to November 2021, and a full season from February to November 2022. The calendar will have to shift to accommodate the World Cup anyway. There are three problems with this, of course: how to keep clubs afloat for six months without soccer; how to switch back to a traditional August-May schedule in 2023; and, likely most important, soccer does not think outside the box very easily.